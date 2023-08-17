Ensign Trace, McElwain Drive intersection crossover in Cameron to close

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Department of Transportation in coordination with the City of Cameron, and local and state law enforcement, will close the intersection crossover of U.S. Route 36 today at Ensign Trace and McElwain Drive in Cameron. The crossover will be closed to all motorists beginning at noon, today, Aug. 17.

Crews will place barricades at the crossover. Message boards also will be installed to inform motorists of the closure. Motorists are encouraged to use the interchange at U.S. Route 69 (North Walnut Street) to access U.S. Route 36. Those traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 36 will be able to access Ensign Trace, and those going westbound will be able to access McElwain Drive.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Also, at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.