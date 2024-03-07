Erickson takes fourth place in state debut

COLUMBIA — Cameron High School sophomore 113-pounder Will Erickson medaled in his state wrestling tournament debut last Thursday inside Mizzou Arena.

After entering the contest as a lower seed, following a third-place finish at the Class 2 District 16 Tournament, Erickson went on a Cinderella run before falling in the championship semifinals and the third-place match.

“What I like about [Erickson] it doesn’t matter where you’re at, how big of an event it is or who you’re wrestling, it’s like he has a shield or something. He doesn’t care what event it is or who he is wrestling,” Cameron coach Phil Limb said. “The state tournament, you’d think being his first time coming down he would be kind of awe struck, and wrestle that way. It didn’t matter to him. He went out and battled. It was like the same tournament as any other one.”

[Erickson Run down]

“I wrestled pretty good. I still have a lot more to improve. I’m happy I placed. I can’t wait to be here again next year. [Scarborough] is pretty good. He’s hard to beat … I feel pretty good. I wish I would have got third, if not first, but I’ll take fourth for right now,” Erickson said.

Erickson credited his performance to Coach Phil Limb, assistant coaches J.K. Smith and Brecken Gates, his teammates and fellow state competitors Gage Jones and Tyler Estes, as well as his twin brother Jack Erickson, for their roles in physically and mentally preparing him for the state competition.

“It helped wrestling them (Jones and Estes) and going against people that were bigger than me. I was working my butt off so I’d I can be here. I’m going to keep working … I would like to thank my brother, Jack Erickson, Coach J.K. Smith, Coach Brecken Gates, [Dylan “Bubba” Pratt] for working with me. Colton Flick was helping me make sure I made weight and all of that. I’d like to thank them. God knows, there are a lot more people,” Erickson said.