Estes named Cameron mayor, Ausmus, Williams sworn in

Cameron has a new mayor following a 3-2 vote by the Cameron City Council during Monday’s special meeting.

Councilman Roy Estes, who served on the city council since running unopposed in 2020, will replace outgoing mayor Dennis Clark, and was the deciding vote in ousting Mayor Darlene Breckenridge to begin Clark’s two-year tenure.

“Hopefully, we can get some things done, work together and make Cameron a better place,” Estes said. “I don’t have a problem with [a contested vote]. I would rather have somebody vote the way they feel than just vote because somebody is voting. I’ll take that any day of the week.”

Councilwoman Julie Ausmus, Clark and Estes voted in favor of appointing Estes mayor. Councilwoman Becky Curtis and recently sworn in Councilman Alexander Williams voting against Estes’ appointment. Curtis said she doubted Estes’ ability to remain neutral due to his employer - Cameron Regional Medical Center - having an ongoing lawsuit against the city of Cameron regarding operation of the new Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store.

“That is probably a little counterproductive as far as the vision and service of the people. I hope that you’re going to be able to recuse yourself when we’re dealing with the thing. You haven’t done that in the past,” said Curtis, directly addressing Estes.

