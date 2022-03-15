Home / Home

Ex Western Missouri Correctional Center employee charged with felony sexual misconduct

Tue, 03/15/2022 - 2:59pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

A Gallatin woman may soon become a felon after allegedly admitting to having a sexual relationship with a prisoner while employed as a sergeant at the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Last Friday, DeKalb County Prosecutor Erik Tate filed a probable cause statement alleging Veronica Hilz, 35, committed felony sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender following a March 7 inquiry by Missouri Department of Corrections Investigator Gary McGee. 

According to the probable cause statement, Hilz engaged in sexual acts with [an offender] while inside the correctional facility a minimum of two times between August and December of 2021. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY. 

