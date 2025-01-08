EXCLUSIVE---Reed-Hibler releases report to City on plans for 3rd Street Buildings

Reed-Hibler submits plan to City for 200 Block of Third Street Buildings

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron —Gina Reed-Hibler, city councilwoman, area real estate developer and historical preservationist has submitted the required plan on the 200 Block of Third Streetto Cameron Building Codes and Enforcement Officer Michael Calderone as of January 3.

In her plan, Reed-Hibler lays out the extensive work that has been done to assess the buildings stability, foundation, exterior and interior condition, and has received reports on the feasibility of restoring the buildings, versus moving forward on demolition of the buildings, leveling the property and putting up the approximately 6,000 square foot lot for sale.

In her report (found attached to this article at www/.mycameronnews.com and printed elsewhere in the January 16 edition of the Citizen-Observer, Reed-Hibler laid out two primary options for the resolution of Cameron’s second biggest downtown “problem”.

According to her report, confirmed by Calderone, the first option consists of identifying up to $2-million in outside investment to restore the buildings, or those within the four capable of restoration. She has asked the City for a grace period until April 30 to potentially obtain that funding.

The second option, involves a $200,000 personal financing of the demolition process which she would initiate by May 6, 2025.

Under City Code, following her December 5 meeting with Calderone, where the building was declared a dangerous building by the city, the clock started on provision of a plan within 30-days of the meeting, with which Reed-Hibler has complied.

The clock started rolling under city code for 180-days, ending approximately June 5, 2025 for the repair work to have either been completed, or demolition completed. Lacking either of those conditions being met, the City would assume possession of the buildings, proceed with demolition and place a lien on the property until the City was reimbursed for the demolition expense.

Since purchasing the buildings in October of 2024, Reed-Hibler has completed the following according to her report:

30-day report on information I have to date for the buildings by date, contact person, and findings:

October 23, 2024-I took possession of the buildings with a fee simple title and obtained liability insurance with JB-LB Insurance of Cameron. I brought in Leif Johnson of Cameron, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering, as the prime consultant for investigating and planning disposition of the buildings.

October 28-November 12-made numerous phone calls: MOKAN (DNR studies), Creal, Clark and Siefert of St. Joseph (architectural studies), Cornelius Wrecking (demolition services), Bruce Witt (real estate opinions) and others (information).

November 13-You(Calderone) and Dominic Menolascino toured the buildings and took current pictures.

November 4-12-Leif Johnson and Paul Richardson removed all the trees, vegetation, and trash from the premises, including moving the part of the north wall and lean-to that had collapsed, so that the walls could be inspected more carefully.

November 13-Cornelius Wrecking came to the buildings to give an opinion on what might be saved or how much it would cost to demolish the structures, or parts of the structures. They are qualified asbestos and lead testers.

November 18-Joe Morgan, a contractor who rebuilt most of the rehabbed buildings in downtown Hamilton toured the buildings. His advice was to demolish everything and start over. However, he agreed all the floors, ceilings, roofs, and interior walls were much more stable than anything he worked on in Hamilton.

November 19-Derrick Fee of Hamilton (demolition expert) toured the buildings and gave the opinion the buildings are fairly stable and not in danger of imminent collapse but gave no guarantees to that. He is also a licensed asbestos and lead tester. He suggested keeping the facades and about 15 feet of the fronts of the buildings and then building back with new. He said anything can be saved with enough money. I talked to Mr. Fee a few days afterwards on the phone and he said a total demolition would be less than $200,000.

November 21-Jeremy Brown of JB Masonry of Lawson came to the site and took measurements in preparation for a bid to rebuild the facades. He has done extensive work on the downtown buildings in Excelsior Springs. He has not returned a bid yet.

Dec. 2-Kathy Hahn of MOKAN Regional called and discussed a Phase I/Phase II Assessment, which could be done by the city of Cameron on my behalf. She discussed the grant for the assessment, the lack of money for the abatement, and Brownfields Tax Credits.

Dec. 5-Buildings were posted as Dangerous Buildings and the 180-day abatement period began.

Dec 12-Will Thomas from C & M Restoration of Kansas City toured the buildings and said that a starting point for evaluations, drawings, and plans would be $5000. He affirmed his company can do the work. They have restored concrete and masonry buildings in the Kansas City area for many years.

Reed-Hibler went on in the report to provide detailed and candid observations of the building’s condition and overall viability. The information was provided with a contractor’s eye and was all factual, without emotional presentation.

“I took a lot of care to establish what was wrong with the buildings.” Reed-Hibler said, in an exclusive interview with the Citizen-Observer Wednesday.”All the perimeter walls are bad …with some good features still in place inside one of the buildings(The Liebrandt Jewelry building).”

“I have come 180-degrees in my attitude towards this project, because while some experts have told me they need to be demolished and to start over completely, others say that anything is possible with enough money.”

Reed-Hibler admits that she is not personally in the position to finance the reconstruction costs, which she quotes within her report for residential and commercial rates. Her original intent was to restore four business spaces in the downtown floor of the buildings and six apartments in the upstairs portion of the buildings.

“I completely believe in my “dream”, as some call it, of rebuilding a downtown entertainment district in Cameron.”Reed-Hibler said. “It’s becoming apparent that this may mean pop-up businesses or food trucks on the space rather than within the existing shell of the building.”

“The problem we face here is that gravity is the law.” Reed-Hibler said. “I don’t intend to drag this out…I thought about the end of this when I started, and while it may come out differently than I had hoped, it will provide a resolution to the community that it needs.”

There is really no way conceivable looking at what Reed-Hibler faces that this comes out as a “financial winner” for her. She acknowledges that trying to raise the investor money for this is a long shot, and to “throw in the towel” on that option will represent a great deal of personal cost to her in terms of backing demolition with her own money and property.

“I believe in the story of the “women’s mite” in the Bible where she gave her three mites, three coins to the church.” Reed-Hibler said. “She gave all she had.”

“That’s what I’ll do with this if it comes to it.” Reed-Hibler said.

Her fully written plan and report is included as an attachment to this article, and will be printed in the January 16 edition of the Citizen-Observer. The C-O expresses appreciation to Reed-Hibler for her remarkable frankness and desire to provide transparency on what has been a tough issue for everyone involved.

LETTER TO MICHAEL CALDERONE, CITY BUILDING INSPECTOR

January 3, 2025

To: Michael Calderon, Building Inspector

City of Cameron, Missouri

From: Virginia (Gina) Reed Hibler, owner

Re: 200 East Third Street Buildings

Dear Mr. Calderon,

Attached are the architectural reports for the buildings in the 200 East Third Street block in Cameron that have been declared dangerous buildings. You may have some of these reports in your file already, but I will attach the copies I have for your convenience.

My 30-day report on information I have to date for the buildings by date, contact person, and findings:

October 23, 2024-I took possession of the buildings with a fee simple title and obtained liability insurance with JB-LB Insurance of Cameron. I brought in Leif Johnson of Cameron, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering, as the prime consultant for investigating and planning disposition of the buildings.

October 28-November 12-made numerous phone calls: MOKAN (DNR studies), Creal, Clark and Siefert of St. Joseph (architectural studies), Cornelius Wrecking (demolition services), Bruce Witt (real estate opinions) and others (information).

November 13-You and Dominic Menolascino toured the buildings and took current pictures.

November 4-12-Leif Johnson and Paul Richardson removed all the trees, vegetation, and trash from the premises, including moving the part of the north wall and lean-to that had collapsed, so that the walls could be inspected more carefully.

November 13-Cornelius Wrecking came to the buildings to give an opinion on what might be saved or how much it would cost to demolish the structures, or parts of the structures. They are qualified asbestos and lead testers.

November 18-Joe Morgan, a contractor who rebuilt most of the rehabbed buildings in downtown Hamilton toured the buildings. His advice was to demolish everything and start over. However, he agreed all the floors, ceilings, roofs, and interior walls were much more stable than anything he worked on in Hamilton.

November 19-Derrick Fee of Hamilton (demolition expert) toured the buildings and gave the opinion the buildings are fairly stable and not in danger of imminent collapse but gave no guarantees to that. He is also a licensed asbestos and lead tester. He suggested keeping the facades and about 15 feet of the fronts of the buildings and then building back with new. He said anything can be saved with enough money. I talked to Mr. Fee a few days afterwards on the phone and he said a total demolition would be less than $200,000.

November 21-Jeremy Brown of JB Masonry of Lawson came to the site and took measurements in preparation for a bid to rebuild the facades. He has done extensive work on the downtown buildings in Excelsior Springs. He has not returned a bid yet.

Dec. 2-Kathy Hahn of MOKAN Regional called and discussed a Phase I/Phase II Assessment, which could be done by the city of Cameron on my behalf. She discussed the grant for the assessment, the lack of money for the abatement, and Brownfields Tax Credits.

Dec. 5-Buildings were posted as Dangerous Buildings and the 180-day abatement period began.

Dec 12-Will Thomas from C & M Restoration of Kansas City toured the buildings and said that a starting point for evaluations, drawings, and plans would be $5000. He affirmed his company can do the work. They have restored concrete and masonry buildings in the Kansas City area for many years.

Observations of the buildings: All of the exterior walls are failing and unrepairable. The north wall of the 205 building has already collapsed. It is strong enough to stand while being pushed by hand, but I believe this winter will cause more damage and collapse. It is being saved by the adjoining north walls being in much better shape, so I do not believe the entire building will collapse as it is not a load-bearing wall. The west wall of the 201 building is leaning further west enough that the welds on the metal braces are failing. This is a supporting wall; although there is no cracking seen on the exterior or interior, I have concerns about a future collapse. The eastern wall on the 211 building cannot be seen because of the vinyl siding, but because the floor of the interior of the building has collapsed because of moisture, I believe that is the reason why the entire group of structures is leaning to the east, (see opinion of Creal, Clark, and Siefert in 2020) causing separation of the south wall from the rest of the buildings. The crack in the floor on the upper story of the 205 building has not grown in the last four years, but efforts to attach it to the interior are beginning to fail as seen in the pictures by Creal, Clark, and Siefert in June of 2020. The rest of the foundations are believed to be stable, but the foundation on the 211 building is believed to be failing. Currently, the only access to the basements of the buildings is under the collapsed lean-to on the north of the 205 building, and I have strictly disallowed anyone to try to get in due to concerns for personal safety. Sadly, the interior walls, floors, roofs, and most of the foundations are stable. Many of the electrical and plumbing systems have been updated as recently as the 2010’s. It is a sad thing to see lack of exterior maintenance of brick be a cause of this much damage. The one owner who took the best care of his building, Steve Leibrandt, had the only building that has a chance of being saved. I say this is sad that the interior elements are so stable because the lack of anything salvageable on the exterior will mean the demise of the buildings and the waste of all that interior material.

My Conclusions and Plans:

Further research suggests that commercial construction costs are $350 per square foot and residential costs are $200 per square foot. The square footage of the buildings is approximately 6,000 square feet on two levels. The lower level would be finished for commercial space and the upper level would be finished for residential space, so the cost could be approximately 3.3 million-4.2 million dollars to complete the entire project. I do not have the borrowing capacity by myself for that cost of project.

I do have the borrowing capacity for $200,000 so I could by myself go ahead and demolish the buildings so that the block is safe again. I do not have a written agreement to that effect at this moment, but I do have a verbal agreement with Bank Northwest.

My plans are as follows:

Plan A: attempt to find investors and/or partners to raise at least $3 million to rebuild this beautiful and historic block of buildings with commercial and residential space. This plan will combine demolition of failing structures with rebuilding exterior walls and stabilizing foundations. I would like to have until April 30, 2025, to find at least $2 million.

Plan B: If I cannot find $2 million by April 30, I will mortgage my real estate property for $200,000 and have the buildings demolished, with bracing in place to save the facades on the south wall facing the street, filling in the basements to a level surface, and then list the lots for sale with a local real estate company. This demolition process would begin on May 5, as I will be securing the financing before that time. I would ask the City of Cameron to continue to maintain the barricade wall around the lot to continue to protect the public from a possible collapse of the façade.

Plan C: I will mortgage my real estate properties for $200,000 and demolish the buildings, fill the basements to create a level lot, and rent spaces to pop-up businesses and food trucks while I list the lots for sale.

Plan D: no one will finance, no one will invest, the timeline on the project will run out on May 5, and I will ask the City of Cameron to demolish the buildings and put a lien on them until I can sell my real estate and pay the lien. I will rent the spaces to pop-up businesses and food trucks while I list the lots for sale. If I cannot work out a payment plan with the city, I will sell my rental houses to make the payment.

This is the best plan I have with what there is to work with. I firmly believe that “something” needed to be done about these buildings, as they have in fact become dangerous to the public. I stepped up with my limited financial resources. What I lack in money, I make up for in my ability to create and execute a plan. I hope you carefully consider and approve these plans.

Sincerely,

Virginia (Gina) Reed Hibler