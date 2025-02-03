EXCLUSIVE: Special Editorial from Park Board President Matt Arndt

EDITOR'S NOTE: While this was submitted as a letter to the editor, I am classifying it as a special, guest editorial. It's not much of a secret where sentiment is running on this conflict between the Park Board and the City Council.

But keep something in mind...Mr. Arndt makes a compelling case. I am inviting City Manager Steve Rasmussen or City Attorney Padraic Corcoran to offer a similar piece in defense of their position.

My belief as Editor of the C-O is that any one short of two attorneys and a judge can settle this once and for all. If this comes down in favor of the Park Board, it will represent a precedent that affects similar bodies around the state of Missouri.

My belief as a former coach is this...do not underestimate this group or their case. The City does well to take them seriously and not just brush them off.

SPECIAL EDITORIAL

By Matt Arndt, Park Board President

Over the past week, there been several accusations, both direct and implied, about the motives and appropriateness of the Park Board’s recent actions. The critical voices seem to be trying to sow doubt regarding the proper function of this board. So, to start, here is a description of the function of an administrative Park Board, such as ours, as written in the Missouri Municipal Review.

Administrative Boards

All cities and towns may authorize park boards under Missouri Statutes

90.010-90.570. The rules and regulations under these statutes are

summarized as follows:

Membership:

- Nine citizens of the city or town shall be appointed by the mayor to

constitute a park board. None may be a member of the municipal

government.

- After the original board is appointed for staggered terms, three new

members are appointed each year to take office June 1 for three

year terms.

Authority and Responsibilities:

- Supervise, improve and care for the parks;

- Purchase or otherwise acquire land;

- Appoint staff to manage the parks;

- Act as trustees for land or moneys donated;

- Report annually to the city council on the second Monday in June of

each year on conditions of the trust for the preceding year as of May

1; on funds received and expended; and other relevant statistics and

information. The receipts and expenses must be verified by

affidavit.

Finances

- The board has exclusive control of expenditures of all moneys

collected to the credit of the park fund

- All money received for such parks shall be deposited in the city

treasury to the credit of the park fund, and shall be kept separate

and apart from other moneys collected by the city.

- Vouchers must be used and signed by the appropriate park board

official for expenses of park operation.

This is exactly the function of the Park Board as is specified in state law, and exactly the function that our board is pushing for. Nothing more, but certainly nothing less.

There have also been questions brought up as to why the Park Board might have some purchasing or contracting authority separate from the council, when other entities in town, such as the police or fire departments, do not. I see these questions as nothing more than an attempt to muddy the waters. But

the answer is a clear and simple one: because state law says so. The police and fire departments are organized as part of the overall, general city government. The Park Board is not. The Park Board was brought into existence by specific state laws, upon the vote of the citizens of Cameron to impose a property tax dedicated to providing free public parks. The city library is the same way. It has the same authorities, but with even more explicit separation than given in the laws for the Park Board. Both are still part of the city, but with specific authorities granted by state law that make them different than the bulk of city government. Returning to the Missouri Municipal Review’s description of an administrative Park Board, it says that such a board “has both decision making and legal authority,” and that “it is not unusual to have the park and recreation department on a different status from other city departments.”

If a person were to search the state statutes for all instances of a board with authorities similar to that of our Park Board, they would find several such boards, including: pension funds, social welfare boards, library boards, museum boards, recreation boards, emergency services boards, and city and county hospital boards. All of these boards are established upon the enactment of a specific tax for the given purpose. All are required to create bylaws or other rules for their own governance. All are given exclusive control over the funds in their charge. All are public-service-type amenities that function best when given a layer of separation from the politics of the day. That is the entire point of the statutory setup of these boards – so that management of the dedicated tax funds is segregated from the rest of the city budget. For example, if a hypothetical city were to be facing, let’s say, a major repair bill to one of its municipal buildings, the state legislature designed the structure of these special-purpose boards so that their funds and management would not be affected, and so that the public services overseen by these boards would not be diminished as a result of whatever other pressures there may be on the city budget as a whole.

I don’t expect everyone to just trust my word that all of this is correct. To that end, the Park Board and council agreed this fall that we would have a joint meeting with outside voices to help settle the debate over the proper role of our Park Board. One of those voices is an attorney specializing in municipal law,

and who is a former member of Jefferson City’s city council. The park board retained her services for the purpose of giving an outside, objective interpretation of the statutes and case law. My personal request was that if any of my interpretations were incorrect, that she be sure to point that out. However, before

we were able to get her opinion and schedule the planned meeting with council, the current debacle of pool management was thrust to the forefront. We have since received her opinion, and it is that state law means exactly what it says: that the authority of the park board over the park fund and the management of the parks is separate and apart from any other board or branch of the municipal government, including the city council. If any person prefers to downplay my opinions just because I’m not an attorney, then listen to the opinion of the attorney saying exactly the same thing. Or, better yet, don’t accept anyone else’s opinion as inherently true. Read the law and decide for yourself (“RSMo 90.550” in your favorite search engine).

There has also been the suggestion made that the only motivation here is some sort of power grab. I see it as exactly the opposite. The Park Board is resisting the wielding of power beyond what the law prescribes. There is no effort to go beyond the law on our part – only to see it followed to the letter. We are trying to execute the trust that the community placed in our board when they passed the original park tax nearly 70 years ago. And that involves insisting that the law is followed exactly as it is written.

Finally, on to the topic that brought this whole conversation to a head: the pool management contract. The city council asked the Park Board this past summer to investigate the possibility of bringing management of the pool in-house for the 2025 pool season. We did so. Part of that investigation involved requesting and receiving a plan and expected budget for the city to run the pool. And we came to the conclusion that, while several members would like to see in-house management of the pool at some point in the future, now is simply not the time. This decision was based on a variety of factors, including but not limited to safety, operational budgets, and the desire to ensure the pool would be open and available for residents to use. Despite what the Park Board, and city staff, believes is the clear best answer for the City of Cameron, the city council disagreed with our decision.

A breakdown of the current plan for in-house pool operation shows why the Park Board chose to contract the service. The plan right now is to cut 22 days from the summer swim season and to eliminate swim lessons entirely. This will not result in a cost savings. This is only to match the same budget as would be spent on contract-based pool management. The plan is to also reduce the overall number of available staff by nearly 2/3 compared to last season, which comes along with the expectation that parts of the pool will have to be regularly shut down for staffing shortages because of the significant reduction in the overall number of available staff. Still without any projected cost savings. In addition, the new Parks Superintendent and other existing staff will be expected to take on the additional workload of overseeing pool operations, meaning they will necessarily have less time available to devote to other priority projects and maintenance.

For myself, the question over who should run the pool was not a financial one. It was a staff-availability decision, with the goal of giving the community the best pool season possible. At the time our decision was made, we were lacking both a Parks Superintendent and a full-time maintenance worker. We have since filled those positions and are excited with our staff moving forward, but it has also been their

recommendation that management of the pool be handled by contract for at least one more season.

Lastly, the Park Board is highly concerned with the excess liability to which the current plan will expose the city. If there should be an accident at the pool this season that results in some sort of injury, God forbid, think about the resulting litigation. The Parks Superintendent, whom the council has tasked with overseeing pool operations, is on record multiple times telling the council that he does not have the experience, knowledge, or qualification to run a pool facility such as ours. We have recommendations from a pool management company of minimum number of staff needed for safe and efficient operation – a number which has been slashed for cost concerns. These are all part of the public record. The Park Board sees this as insurance liability nightmare should anything happen.

As President of the Park Board, it is my responsibility to be the one to speak up. To speak for our role in the city. To speak for the betterment of the community that we serve.

Matt Arndt

President, Cameron Park Board