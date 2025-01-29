EXCLUSVE---Park Board President Matt Arndt makes his case

Cameron —A lot has been learned in the last 72-hours about the Cameron Park Board’s decision to pursue a contract with Midwest Pool Management for management of the Cameron Aquatic Center, in conflict with the City Council’s decision to move ahead with in-house management this coming summer.

A few highlights:

Park Board President Matt Arndt was authorized by a Board vote Thursday, January 23 to sign a contract with Midwest Pool Management. Following reporting that the Contract had been signed, the City intervened with MPM to counter the move, and no contract has been received by Arndt or signed. Thus, the only official movement forward on the Pool is the Council’s decision to move ahead on Parks/Reservoirs Superintendent Ira Sloan’s staffing and funding plan. As of now, MPM has not yet provided the Park Board with a contract, ostensibly to permit the conflicting groups in Cameron to sort out their conflict.

The City has released its documentation on the role of the Park Board based on the research of City Attorney Padraic Corcoran, conducted over the last three years when the issue of “role and control” emerged with the Board. The massive document dump “floods the zone” with jargon, decisions, and procedural information fortifying the City’s position on the “food chain” and “flow chart” of power and control of city departments and functions.

The Park Board scheduled a special Park Board meeting for Thursday, January 30 to discuss next steps given the events of the week, the entire meeting to be held in closed session.

The Park Board has enlisted the services of Erin Wiseman, from the firm of Brydon, Swearingen and England from Jefferson City to advise the Park Board. Wiseman served for six years on the Jefferson City City Council, is well-versed on city code and statutes governing this issue and was in JC City Hall shortly after the departure of CM Rasmussen as City Administrator at Jefferson City. City Manager Steve Rasmussen told the Citizen-Observer Wednesday morning that the Park Board’s outside counsel is “irrelevant” and asserts that the Park Board’s attorney is, in fact, City Attorney Corcoran.

Arndt, age 45, is an incredibly intelligent individual. Arndt, a Forestry Consultant with Matt’s Healthy Woods & Wildlife, t has a degree from the University of Missouri in Fisheries and Wildlife and his masters in Geographic Information Sciences as well.

Arndt became involved in coaching through youth sports in Cameron following a highly successful high school athletic career. He is imposing physically and looks for all the world like he could still play.

His talents and vocation uniquely position him to lead with authority on the needs of the Parks, trails, reservoirs and facilities, and his passion for young people bring his responsibilities home.

Before one ever gets to the presenting conflict with the City, Arndt says, definitively, that his position is to make sure that “we follow the law as it’s written, not as we might want for it to be written.”

Where the battle is joined with him, the front door of the issue comes down to these questions:

—Is the Cameron Park Board purely an advisory board which researches issues and makes recommendations to staff, the City Manager and Council, or is it an administrative board which holds, by statute “exclusive control over Park Board policy, funds and revenues? —What is the role of the Board, and what is the correct hierarchy as stated by local ordinance, state statute, and court cases and opinions? —Can the Park Board enter into the contract that binds the City to an agreement, with or without the approval of the Council, or the signature on the check from the City Manager?

“Actions of the Park Board are an action of the City.” Arndt says. Part of Under the Gwaortney case, is what the city uses to argue it’s case…, it spells out that the Park Board is “an agency of the City tasked with the execution of power over and operation of the Parks.”

In discussion with Arndt, the Citizen-Observer sought to identify a parallel at another level of government that would explain the powers Arndt believes that the Park Board has.

He used the example of the Missouri Department of Conservation which has its own dedicated tax fund administered separately from the rest of the state budget, and a board of commissioners appointed by the governor and tasked with overseeing the department. Arndt describes Cameron’s Park Board as an "Administrative sub-body” of the city.

Arndt points to the Wrightsman vs. Gideon (1922) case, which resolved a conflict that was strikingly similar to what we currently have in Cameron. In that case, the plaintiffs argued that a contract executed by the Park Board of the City of Springfield was invalid because, among other things, the city had previously switched to a Commission form of government, wherein the Board of Commissioners were given general authorities over city finances and parks, and a specific commissioner was given general supervisory authority over park. The court held that not only did the Park Board have authority to execute the contract in question, but the grant of supervisory control to the commissioners did not extinguish the authorities given to the Park Board by state statute. The case, which is attached to this article, is informative, and while it does not directly include a City-Manager-Council form of government conflicting with the Park Board, the words representing the different parties could be substituted.

Arndt said that in his research, he has frequently seen the courts reference non-identical cases for specific precedents in arriving at their opinions.

“Wrightsman is really a parallel to our situation, in that the case centered on the validity of a contract, and whether general control given to one entity – in Wrightsman the commission, in our case the council and manager – necessarily replaced the exclusive control granted to the Park Board. The answer was that the contract by the Park Board was, in fact, valid and binding, and that their authorities were not diminished by there being general superintending control granted elsewhere.”Arndt said.”Ironically, the dissenting argument in that case is strikingly similar to the argument laid out by the city manager and attorney. But as the dissenting opinion, it was the losing argument in that case..”

The case specifically said that administrative Park Boards are a body that can obligate funds and make contracts binding the cities involved. Arndt referenced library and hospital boards of having similar levels of authority.

In Corcoran’s “brief”, which is attached to this article at www.mycameronnews.com , the City Attorney states specifically regarding his advice to Rasmussen and to the Council.

“(The) Park Board is not a separate political subdivision with the authority granted to the same to expend funds or purchase property without additional, required action of the City.” Corcoran’s brief says.

Per the discussion on the actual Midwest Pool Contract, Rasmussen was quoted as saying that “Any contract signed by the Park Board President is not a valid contract, and cannot bind the City to its terms.”

Arndt says he has confirmed with MPM that Rasmussen had been in ongoing contact with MPM in an effort to prevent the extension of the contract to Arndt.

Arndt said in his study of these issues, it is specified in statute themselves that the language in the statutes is the be interpreted according to their “plain and ordinary meaning”.”

In other words, they say what they mean they say, as interpreted by any reasonable person.

That hasn’t been Arndt’s experience with the City.

“The City Code (released in this week’s Citizen-Observer laying out the role of Park Board, and Powers,) is pretty clear to us, and we have been told time after time by Padraic (Corcoran) that the ordinance and statute “don’t mean what they say”.

In other words, don’t believe your lying eyes.

“When the statute says “exclusive”, we need to understand it as “exclusive”.”Arndt said.

Arndt says that his intention is this…

”I would rather be correct than right. For me, this is not at all about getting my way or anything like that. It is purely about the insistence that we function correctly according to the laws of the state. If, at some point, I come to learn that my current interpretation is incorrect, then I’ll be the first one to say that we need to follow that correct path instead. “When I began challenging this, I was told by people in the City government that it was often best not to make too many waves.”’ implying a level of threat. “To that, I say that if no one ever makes waves, then the course of the boat will never change.”

“The city attorney’s arguments almost all center around the Park Board not being an entity wholly separate from the city. That is a contention that noone has made. We have always agreed that we are a part of the city government.”

Asked if there had been a point at which a line had been crossed to lead to the current situation, Arndt said that “This is a topic that has been looming for nearly 3 years. We were already pushing for a resolution, and this pool contract just happened to be the topic that brought everything to a head.”Arndt said, after pausing, . “I guess you could say, then, that it was a last straw for us, but we already were working toward getting to a resolution before the pool contract was directly an issue. Rules mean nothing if they’re not followed. That’s what the Park Board is pushing for – to make sure we are following the rules. Eventually, the dust will settle and we can get back to working for the improvement of the community”

LINK TO WRIGHTSMAN VS. GIDEON CASE (1922): Wrightsman v. Gideon, 296 Mo. 214 | Casetext Search + Citator