FAFSA FORMS NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

The Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form is now available for students to complete and submit, more than a week ahead of the planned release date of December 1. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) encourages students to file their FAFSA before February 3, 2025 to be considered for the most financial aid available. "In Missouri, two-thirds of jobs will require education and training beyond a high school diploma," said Dr. Ben Boggs, Commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. "The FAFSA is a critical financial tool that helps provide Missourians affordable access to short-term training certificates as well as two- and four-year degrees. We are encouraged to hear that the 2025-26 FAFSA is operating successfully ahead of schedule, and we hope every student will complete the form as they consider their path forward." Missourians should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college. The FAFSA is the main way to determine students' eligibility for most federal and state financial aid. In Missouri, eligible students who complete the FAFSA before February 3 will receive funding through the Access Missouri Grant, a need-based grant that assisted nearly 41,000 students during Fiscal Year 2024. Last year, the state of Missouri provided more than $163 million in financial aid to over 62,000 students. To file a FAFSA, you will need an FSA ID (or your login information if you already have one), your 2023 tax information, and to determine if you are a dependent or independent student. If you are a dependent student, you will also need to identify who your parent/contributor is. An FSA ID may take a few days to establish due to verifications, so it is important to create one before you plan to file your FAFSA. "We encourage all students to file a FAFSA, even if they are not sure what they want to do after high school," explained Alison Notter, MDHEWD Outreach Director. "The FAFSA should only take about an hour of your time, and it is a foundational step to be considered for funding. It is also important to remember that a FAFSA is required to be considered for certain programs, like Missouri's A+ program, and many private scholarships also require a FAFSA to be on file for consideration." MDHEWD will be available to help at FAFSA events at Missouri Job Centers, colleges, and libraries across the state to help Missouri students and parents file their FAFSA. Additionally, MDHEWD will host virtual events to offer one-on-one support to students and families who cannot attend an event or who may need extra help. If you are interested in one-on-one help, email journeytocollege@dhewd.mo.gov. To find an event near you, review the Public FAFSA Frenzy events calendar. For more information about the FAFSA and helpful filing tips, visit the department's FAFSA website. MDHEWD will also post helpful information and updates on MDHEWD's social media pages. For more information about Access Missouri, visit dhewd.mo.gov.