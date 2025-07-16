FATAL CAR-PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT JULY 4---WHAT WE KNOW

FATAL PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT OCCURRED JULY 4

The Cameron Citizen-Observer is working to determine the details of a fatal car-pedestrian accident which occurred in front of SBJ Fuels on Walnut at approximately 9 PM on July 4.

We've only become aware of this in the last 48-hours as we did not receive a report from CPD at the time.

The C-O and Interim City Manager Dan Miller have been in contact today and have worked out a plan for notifying the media, so we can inform the public.

We greatly appreciate CM Miller for helping us navigate these sensitive issues.

In contrast to any suggestions that a cover-up or some whitewash occurred here, nothing could be further from the truth. Together, the C-O and the City have a plan for going forward for informing you up to the minute.

As we learn pertinent details tomorrow morning, we will confirm them and report out to you.

If anyone in the public does have pertinent details to share, we'd appreciate you sharing them at editor@mycameronnews.com or calling me at 660-865-1895 beginning tomorrow morning (Thursday) after 8:00 am.

Please do not post on this space. Comments for this notification will be shut off so as not to exacerbate runaway rumors.

Thank you for your assistance.