Files Marks 40-Years in Floral Business

Debbie Files was recognized by her colleagues, friends and customers as she brought a 40-year career as a florist to an end with a ceremony at Cameron Market on Friday.

Files, who began her work as a flower arranger 40-years ago at DeBacker Flowers in Warrensburg at the age of 16 has been the creative inspiration behind weddings, funerals, pick-me-ups, and no accounting the number of husbands and boyfriends trying to make up for being…well, guys.

Files, and husband Charlie celebrated their fiftieth anniversary earlier this year, and the family includes five children, including daughter Shanna Fials Steitz, currently pastor at Community Christian Church on the Plaza in Kansas City, and granddaughter Audrey Steitz, a Park Hill High School senior headed for a career in broadcast journalism.

When someone comes to a florist to arrange for arrangements, it is typically to commemorate someone, perhaps to bring some peace in a time of sorrow, sometimes to create an environment of beauty that sets the atmosphere for a wedding. There are times when single roses are given from players to their parents on senior or parents night, and times when a scared stiff sixteen-year-old shows up on the doorstep to pick up his date for prom, endures the third-degree from Dad, who may or may not be holding a shotgun to create boundaries…and a curfew time to have their daughter home.

Files started out at the age of 16 at DeBacker Flowers in Warrensburg, where she learned from “the best designers out there, who taught me everything I know.”

She worked as a florist 10-years at the Galleries in Cameron, managed the Plant Place in Cameron for two more, took it on the road to Paris, Missouri at Connie’s Flowers and then worked at Angel Wings in Cameron before her final destination at Cameron Market where she stayed and “said it with flowers” for nearly eleven years.

At high school graduation, she first spent two years at Warrensburg at what is now CMU in pursuit of an education degree to teach Kindergarten. But after two years, she knew that being a florist was what she really wanted to do.

“I wanted to do something I loved.” Files said. “And I have loved every minute of it.”

No two days were ever the same, as she recounts, and while some days proved frustrating for one reason or another, she was always anxious to get to work the next day.

“I never resented having to deliver a funeral display at 7 am in the morning because I knew that that would be the last thing, I ever did for people that I knew, and cared about.” Files said. “There are so many wonderful people I have met, and love to death from my experience in this business.”

While there was a roux of sadness in her voice as she talked about her last day at the Market, she expressed her thanks to all the people who came out and made a point of letting her know how much they loved and appreciated her.

That meant a lot, she said.

When asked how many aspiring florists she has trained in the “Flowers by Debbie Way”, she lost count in the thirties.

Perhaps the best thing a great artisan leaves behind them is a legacy of techniques, approaches, and the “right way to do things”, and so her methods, touch, and flair will be perpetuated and carry on.

She brightens when speaking of what comes next. Plans are to chase children and grandchildren, daughter Shanna Steitz and grandchildren Jacob and Audrey, Carley and grandchildren Micheala Christopher, Jaydi Race and Blayse, daughter Courtney and grandkids Travis and Taiya, son Jeffrey and granddaughters Madelyn, Kinsley and Tessa, and son John and grandchildren Beckett and Cora.

Athletics run deep in the family and Debbie and husband Charlie, a former basketball coach at Center, Missouri and Paris, chase athletic grand-kiddos all over the state of Missouri and beyond to their athletic pursuits.

“We never celebrated Valentine’s Day because I was always busy, and I missed Audrey’s District track meet last year because of Mother’s Day.” Files said. “I don’t intend to miss those moments anymore.”

It’s said that all good things must come to an end. For those who worked with Debbie, came to her for arrangements, or relied on her in good and bad times, the memories will always be laced with a hint of lavender or the smell of roses.

Those memories are the best kind.