Filing begins for Spring Cameron City Council race

Although months from voters going to the polls, election season is officially underway in Cameron.

Filing for the three seats on the Cameron City Council began earlier this week, which prompted Cameron City Councilman Alex Williams to encourage potential candidates to file and serve their community.

“Starting December 5th, you have until the 26th to do that. There will be three seats open. It’s not going to get any easier to get into the city council than this ... If I can do it, if I can get up here and do this somehow, than most of you can do it too,” Williams said.

The seats up for grabs in the 2024 April election include those currently occupied by Williams, Mayor Becky Curtis and the remaining term of former Councilwoman Julie Ausmus, who cited political corruption as her reason for resigning last Fall.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Obesrver, in 2022 Williams took office after winning a two-way against then Economic Development of Cameron Chairman Mark Garges. Mayor Curtis will defend her seat for the first time since taking a three-way race in 2021. Curtis and Jon Ingram took the top two available seats, but with Curtis garnering more votes than Ingram she won a three-year term while Ingram won a two-year term. However, Ingram would step down to take another job in Bowling Green, Kentucky less than a year into his tenure on the city council.

According to a press release by from the City of Cameron, Cameron is soliciting resumes and letters of interest to fill the unexpired term of Councilmember Julie Ausmus until the April 2, 2024, election.

The City Council may select an appointee from the resumes/letters received or they may nominate an appointee from the candidates who file for election. Interested parties should submit their resumes & letters of interest to the attention of the City Clerk, 205 N. Main, Cameron, MO 64429 by 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 27th.