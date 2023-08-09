Firefighters recognized for role in keeping Cameron vets cool after water main break

State officicials associated with the Cameron Missouri Veterans Home thanked Cameron firefighters for their role in keeping the veterans home cool after a watermain break forced the home to shutdown their air conditioning unit during one of the hottest days so far this summer.

Paul Kirchhoff, in keeping with tradition of commemorating significant moments with coins, presented the fire department with keepsakes after they used taking action they may have saved the lives of a few veterans.

“There was a water main break, and it left us without water in the facility. The big part was it was a hot day, and our air conditioner runs on a chiller system. What they were doing was making sure the chillers had water (running) to them to maintain the temperature of the building. Without that water, it would have got really hot in here really fast."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.