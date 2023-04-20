First 420 celebration in Cameron set for Thursday, recently passed recreation cannabis tax goes into effect in October

The Cameron Bloom Medicinals plans to host a variety of events associated with the unofficial national marijuana holiday - 4-20 Thursday.

Promising a variety of venders and “plenty of weed” Bloom will host Cameron’s first recreational marijuana holiday, but the City of Cameron will not reap the benefits of the recently passed recreational marijuana next until this fall.

Following an overwhelming approval by Cameron voters, the Cameron City Council approved initiating a recreational cannabis sales tax estimated to generate more than $1 million over the next 10 years.

Although the newly seated Cameron City Council unanimously approved initiating the 3-percent sales tax, Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades said the city may have to wait until October before they begin seeing revenue from the tax.

“This is a new tax, so I will find out from the department of revenue all of the steps it has to go through before we enact this tax. I don’t believe collections will start until October. Usually, it’s the first quarter after the first full quarter after the election,” Blades said.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, recreational marijuana passed by an overwhelmingly large margin earlier this month. In January, the Cameron City Council finalized placing Cameron’s iteration of the tax initiative on the April ballot, which the Missouri Municipal League originally forecasted would annually generate $150,000. Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran later said $100,000 was a more accurate estimate.

“To generate $150,000, [Bloom Medicinals] would need to generate $5 million in retail sales,” Corcoran said.