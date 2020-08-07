First Christian Church, Community Blood Center team for drive

Cameron First Christian Church and the Community Blood Center joined forces for the Kansas City Royals Blood Drive Friday afternoon.

Dozens filed through the First Christ Church foyer as part of Friday’s event, sponsored by the Cameron Optimist Club, where participants received a themed Kansas City Royals T-shirt or towel for their donation.

“I like to donate blood because there are so many that can’t because of the medication they’re taking like my husband. I just think it’s wonderful to do it and I thank God I can do it,” Cameron resident Loretta Scott said.

