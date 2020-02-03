First Look: Cameron unveils new city park, pool concepts

The Cameron Park Board unveiled the first concepts of a proposed city park and complete overhaul of the Cameron Municipal Pool.

During Thursday’s park board meeting, Vireo Landscape Architect Steve Rhodes presented the first concept of the new proposed park while the board circulated the first images of a proposed pool overhaul to promote a ½-cent sales tax funding the projects on the April ballot.

“This would be the first step in the overall grand plan. We think the plan can accommodate editions to it,” Rhodes said. “… We could get three baseball and softball diamonds that are softball sized and then a high school-type size field. In addition to that, because of the lay of the land, we are able to accommodate two soccer fields that we were not able to accommodate at the land behind Walmart because of its grade.”

