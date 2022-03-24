Home / News / First medical marijuana dispensary in Cameron now open for business

Following years of discussion and deliberation, Cameron’s first medical marijuana dispensary – Bloom Medicinals – opened its 
doors offering an alternative to potentially addictive over the counter medications. 
With improving patient quality of life as their top priority, employees at Bloom Medicinals say they take pride in guiding first-
time medical marijuana patients through the process of finding the treatment works best for them. 
“I love it. I have the best job in the world, just the joy I get from helping a customer. I had a lady come in yesterday and had 
so much she needed help with. I have never had a job that’s so rewarding in my life,” said Angela Hale, an associate with 
Bloom Medicinals.

