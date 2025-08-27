Five Missouri Counties File Suit Against State Tax Commission Over Forced Property Assessment Increases

DeKalb County, MO – DeKalb County, along with four other Missouri counties, has filed suit against the Missouri State Tax Commission.

According to the counties, the State Tax Commission threatened to withhold critical reimbursement funds if local governments refused to comply with the mandate. These reimbursements are vital for maintaining essential county services, including law enforcement, emergency response, and road maintenance.

"County officials are sworn to protect the interests of their residents," said Kyle Carroll Presiding Commissioner of DeKalb County. "The State Tax Commission's directive would force small business owners to shoulder steep tax increases without due consideration of the economic realities in our communities."

Kyle Carroll also raised concerns about the timing of the State Tax Commission's order. "Some of the counties involved have already established their tax levy," Carroll said. "By issuing this mandate so late in the levy-setting process, the State Tax Commission has created unnecessary confusion. In fact, counties may not be able to comply at all, because other deadlines under state law are August 31st. This puts our County and entities in an impossible position."

Melissa Meek, DeKalb County Clerk, echoed those concerns. "The timing of this order could not be worse. Local taxing entities would either end up collecting far too much or not nearly enough to meet their budgets. On top of that, taxpayers would not see the impact of these increases until they receive their bills in November, giving businesses no time to plan financially. It is both unfair and irresponsible to spring such a burden on our local businesses at the last minute," Meek said.

The lawsuit challenges the State Tax Commission's authority to impose such sweeping valuation adjustments and alleges that the directive undermines both local control and taxpayers' rights. The counties argue that property assessments should reflect fair market value and be determined through transparent, localized processes—not by unilateral mandates from Jefferson City.

"This is not just about numbers on paper—it's about real people and their livelihoods," added West District Commissioner, Kyle White. "Our counties cannot stand by while our citizens are forced into unfair and unsustainable tax burdens."

The five counties are seeking judicial intervention to halt the forced reassessments and to preserve local authority in determining property valuations. The suit also requests that the State be barred from withholding reimbursement funds as a punitive measure against counties that resist the directive.

County leaders emphasized that they remain committed to fairness and accountability in property assessments but insist that those decisions must be made at the local level with the best interests of residents in mind.

Media Contact: Melissa Meek DeKalb County Clerk 816.449.5402 Ext. 4 clerk@dekalbcountymo.gov