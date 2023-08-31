Fly traps above food prep areas, mold in ice shoots
The following is a list of health code violations discovered by inspectors with Tri-County Health Department.
August Food Establishment Inspections
CASEY’S (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23
Priority Items:
Trays on pizza oven are excessively dirty
Date mark missing
Mold-like build-up on underside of dispensing area of machine
Excessive splash build-up on beverage machines
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Floor is dirty under shelving
Thermometer is missing from prep cooler
Inside base cabinets are dirty
Tops of coffee machines are dusty
Trash/debris on floor of walk-in freezer
Improper storage of single-service items
No toilet paper in women’s restroom
GODFATHER’S PIZZA EXPRESS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Thermometer missing from prep cooler
Improper storage of single-service items
BASKIN ROBBINS / DUNKIN DOUNTS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled
RUDY’S DISCOUNT SMOKE SHOP (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
None observed
CHINA GARDEN BUFFET (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/18/23
Priority Items:
Date mark missing from ready-to-eat foods in walk-in
Unlabeled spray bottle
Improper use of time as control
Food is not being held at 41° F on cold buffet
Core Items:
Food uncovered with the potential for contamination
In use utensil not stored properly
No towels at hand sink
No soap at hand sink
Fly strips hanging throughout kitchen
Cases of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer
Dumpster lids open
Hand sink in restroom is dirty
Faucet on hand sink in restroom is in disrepair
No covered waste basket in unisex restroom and women’s restroom in dining area
No test kit for testing sanitizer
Improper thawing
Thermometers missing from 3 reach-in coolers
RUSTY PIE TIN (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 8/18/23
Priority Items:
Date mark missing from items in reach-in
Improper storage of raw eggs
Unlabeled spray bottle
Core Items:
Outer opening is unprotected at front entrance
Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled
SLICE AND A SWIRL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 8/22/23
Priority Items:
Baffle inside ice machine is dirty
Ice chute on soda machine is dirty
Core Items:
None observed
TED & JULI’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 8/22/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Excessive water pooling in base of prep cooler
Stained ceiling tiles throughout
Lids on deep freezers are broken
Thermometer missing from reach-in
Exhaust fan in women’s restroom is dirty
Ceiling tiles in restrooms are sagging
SHOAT’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/25/23
Priority Items:
White baffle inside ice machine is dirty
Ice chute on soda machine has pink slimy build-up
Mold-like build-up on soda nozzle
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
Beverage holders are dirty
Improper storage of single-service items
Fly strips being used in back storage
POPPA’S RESTAURANT (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/25/23
Priority Items:
Baffle inside ice machine is dirty
Core Items:
None observed
STANBERRY THRIFTWAY (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 8/29/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Dripping faucet at hand sink
Door hinge is broken on walk-in
Stained ceiling tiles throughout
Shelf of reach-in is dirty
RUSTY HORSE WATERING HOLE, LLC (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 8/29/23
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
No metal stem thermometer for cooks use
MCDONALDS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23
Priority Items:
Ice chutes of soda machines have mold-like build-up
Soda machine is dirty at drive-up window
Soft serve machine is dirty
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Inside reach-in holding bags of milk is dirty
Floors are dirty
THE CAMERON MARKET-GROCERY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23
Priority Items:
Improper storage of chemicals
Shelving in dairy walk-in is excessively dirty
Unlabeled spray bottle
Raw meat being stored above ready-to-food
No hand sink in meat dept.
Core Items:
Fan guards inside all walk-in coolers are excessively dirty
Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer
Door of walk-in freezer is in disrepair
Cardboard being used as shelf liner and floor liner
Door handle and closing mechanism on reach-in doors are broken
Hot water is not readily available at hand sink and prep sink in produce dept.
No towels at hand sink in produce dept.
THE CAMERON MARKET-DELI (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23
Priority Items:
Wire shelving in walk-in has mold-like build-up
Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods
Dishes being stored on shelving are excessively dirty
Fryer is excessively dirty
Coffee maker is excessively dirty
Core Items:
Hand sink is in disrepair
Shelving is dirty
Improper storage of single-service items
No towels at hand sink in coffee shop
ALLEN’S BIG ‘A’ BISTRO (ALBANY) - Routine Inspection 8/31/23
Priority Items:
Foods are past discard date
Foods in prep cooler are not being held at 41° F or below
Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine
Core Items:
Seat cushion of booth is torn
Improper storage of single-service items
Stained ceiling tile
MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/31/23
Priority Items:
Soda nozzles are dirty
Core Items:
Flooring in kitchen is peeling