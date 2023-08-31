Fly traps above food prep areas, mold in ice shoots

The following is a list of health code violations discovered by inspectors with Tri-County Health Department.

August Food Establishment Inspections

CASEY’S (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23

Priority Items:

Trays on pizza oven are excessively dirty

Date mark missing

Mold-like build-up on underside of dispensing area of machine

Excessive splash build-up on beverage machines

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Floor is dirty under shelving

Thermometer is missing from prep cooler

Inside base cabinets are dirty

Tops of coffee machines are dusty

Trash/debris on floor of walk-in freezer

Improper storage of single-service items

No toilet paper in women’s restroom

GODFATHER’S PIZZA EXPRESS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Thermometer missing from prep cooler

Improper storage of single-service items

BASKIN ROBBINS / DUNKIN DOUNTS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled

RUDY’S DISCOUNT SMOKE SHOP (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/15/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

None observed

CHINA GARDEN BUFFET (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/18/23

Priority Items:

Date mark missing from ready-to-eat foods in walk-in

Unlabeled spray bottle

Improper use of time as control

Food is not being held at 41° F on cold buffet

Core Items:

Food uncovered with the potential for contamination

In use utensil not stored properly

No towels at hand sink

No soap at hand sink

Fly strips hanging throughout kitchen

Cases of food being stored on floor of walk-in freezer

Dumpster lids open

Hand sink in restroom is dirty

Faucet on hand sink in restroom is in disrepair

No covered waste basket in unisex restroom and women’s restroom in dining area

No test kit for testing sanitizer

Improper thawing

Thermometers missing from 3 reach-in coolers

RUSTY PIE TIN (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 8/18/23

Priority Items:

Date mark missing from items in reach-in

Improper storage of raw eggs

Unlabeled spray bottle

Core Items:

Outer opening is unprotected at front entrance

Containers holding common food ingredients are not labeled

SLICE AND A SWIRL (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 8/22/23

Priority Items:

Baffle inside ice machine is dirty

Ice chute on soda machine is dirty

Core Items:

None observed

TED & JULI’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 8/22/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Excessive water pooling in base of prep cooler

Stained ceiling tiles throughout

Lids on deep freezers are broken

Thermometer missing from reach-in

Exhaust fan in women’s restroom is dirty

Ceiling tiles in restrooms are sagging

SHOAT’S (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/25/23

Priority Items:

White baffle inside ice machine is dirty

Ice chute on soda machine has pink slimy build-up

Mold-like build-up on soda nozzle

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

Beverage holders are dirty

Improper storage of single-service items

Fly strips being used in back storage

POPPA’S RESTAURANT (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/25/23

Priority Items:

Baffle inside ice machine is dirty

Core Items:

None observed

STANBERRY THRIFTWAY (STANBERRY) – Routine Inspection 8/29/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Dripping faucet at hand sink

Door hinge is broken on walk-in

Stained ceiling tiles throughout

Shelf of reach-in is dirty

RUSTY HORSE WATERING HOLE, LLC (KING CITY) – Routine Inspection 8/29/23

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

No metal stem thermometer for cooks use

MCDONALDS (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23

Priority Items:

Ice chutes of soda machines have mold-like build-up

Soda machine is dirty at drive-up window

Soft serve machine is dirty

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Inside reach-in holding bags of milk is dirty

Floors are dirty

THE CAMERON MARKET-GROCERY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23

Priority Items:

Improper storage of chemicals

Shelving in dairy walk-in is excessively dirty

Unlabeled spray bottle

Raw meat being stored above ready-to-food

No hand sink in meat dept.

Core Items:

Fan guards inside all walk-in coolers are excessively dirty

Excessive freezer frost build-up inside walk-in freezer

Door of walk-in freezer is in disrepair

Cardboard being used as shelf liner and floor liner

Door handle and closing mechanism on reach-in doors are broken

Hot water is not readily available at hand sink and prep sink in produce dept.

No towels at hand sink in produce dept.

THE CAMERON MARKET-DELI (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 8/30/23

Priority Items:

Wire shelving in walk-in has mold-like build-up

Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods

Dishes being stored on shelving are excessively dirty

Fryer is excessively dirty

Coffee maker is excessively dirty

Core Items:

Hand sink is in disrepair

Shelving is dirty

Improper storage of single-service items

No towels at hand sink in coffee shop

ALLEN’S BIG ‘A’ BISTRO (ALBANY) - Routine Inspection 8/31/23

Priority Items:

Foods are past discard date

Foods in prep cooler are not being held at 41° F or below

Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine

Core Items:

Seat cushion of booth is torn

Improper storage of single-service items

Stained ceiling tile

MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER (ALBANY) – Routine Inspection 8/31/23

Priority Items:

Soda nozzles are dirty

Core Items:

Flooring in kitchen is peeling