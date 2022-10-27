Students, teachers and volunteers recently completed the set of the upcoming Cameron High School Drama Department’s fall production of “Footloose” with the November 10 opening night just weeks away.

Based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the 1984 hit film, “Footloose” follow’s protagonist Ren, portrayed by Matt Meyer, and his battle to make dancing acceptable in the rural, and fictional, town of Bomount, Utah.

“I was listening to the theatrical version, for music purposes, and I thought it was just great. I thought the aesthetic of the 1980s version was great too … I really wish I could say it was easy, and came naturally, but it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of practice,” Meyer said.

While readers may be familiar with the theatrical release, and its use of montages set to 1980s pop classics, the musical maintains look and sound of the film with a few twists. Instead of montages, CHS actors perform the music live, using song and dance numbers to emphasize Bomount’s shift away from a totalitarian fervor created by the death of the town reverend’s son on prom night. Allison Brown, who portrays Ariel - the reverend’s daughter, credited the choreography by CHS X-treme Dance Team captain Hailey Henry’s for making “Footloose” stand out when compared to the CHS Drama Department’s previous musicals.

“In the past, we’ve had our musical director choreograph or people come in and choreograph. This year, it’s all been student choreography … We’ve been choreographing everything. We spent a lot of time choreographing, especially Hailey Henry. She spent a lot of time choreographing a lot of it. She did an amazing job,” Brown said. “It was difficult, and definitely a challenge and something new. We’ve never choreographed for ourselves. We’ve always brought in somebody, but I think we pulled it off. I think we did a good job.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Click on this link for a sneak preview, and an interview with members of the cast. http://mycameronnews.com/drama-dept-rehearses-fall-muscial-nov-10-debut