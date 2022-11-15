Footloose finale fills Goodrich Theater

With the new Cameron High School Performing Arts Center set to open next Spring, the CHS Drama Department. performed what will likely by the final school-sponsored production inside the aging Goodrich Theater.

Last Saturday, CHS thespians wrapped up their fall production of “Footloose” in front of packed crowds, which seemed a fitting sendoff for the theater that dates back to 1914.

“We’ve put countless hours in on this. I’m so proud of the kids ... It was awesome. It was worth it,” said Melissa Harper-Stembarger, a CHS theater teacher who directed the fall production.

For CHS senior actor Matthew Meyer, since last Thursday with each performance, the cast seemed to hit their notes, and dance steps, more excitement until Saturday night’s finale.

“It felt good. I thought it was everything it was supposed to be and more. I’m really happy with that. It was surreal. There is nothing else like it. It made my smile, on the inside and the outside,” said Meyer, who play Ren, popularly portrayed in the 1984 film.