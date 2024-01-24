Former Cameron congresswoman celebrates 90th birthday

Former Democrat Rep. Pat Danner celebrated her 90th birthday last Saturday during a ceremony with friends and family in Clay County.

Danner served in the house from 1993 to 2000 in Missouri’s Sixth District before announcing she would not campaign for a fifth after her physician diagnosed her with breast cancer in 2001.

Instead of defeating her eventually successor Sam Graves, Danner defeated breast cancer.

Danner began her political career with an unsuccessful bid for US Senate in 1976. Following a successful campaign for state senate in 1982, her US senate loss would be her final electoral loss of her political career, with successful reelections in 1986 and 1990 before running for congress.