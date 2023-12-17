Former Cameron Dragon athlete makes his professional wrestling debut next Friday for local animal shelter fundraiser

Class of 2022 Cameron High School graduate Cordell Fish will take his talents from the gridiron to the squared-circle December 15 for Tri States Wrestlings Rumble for Rescue Dogs.

Working under the pseudonym Tony “Primetime” Ramos, Fish will make his professional wrestling debut next Friday in Bethany while helping raise money for area animal shelters.

“I’ve been watching professional wrestling since I was 2 years old. My entire life I thought, this would be really good to do,” Fish said. “I didn’t know who to see to do it. When I retired from football, I just so happened to be in the same room with people that could make it happen. I started training and everyday I thought, this could be that thing that takes the spot for football.”

Before joining Tri State Wrestling, Fish was a multi-sport athlete at CHS in football, basketball, as well as track and field. Before graduating, he accepted a scholarship offer to play football for Graceland University, then last summer played for the semi-professional Kansas City Knights.

“Football training came naturally to me. It’s not hard to run up-and-down a field or side-to-side. When you have to constantly condition, constantly do up-downs, sit-ups, push-ups - stuff you don’t do in the football world. It’s a lot different. I’m probably in the best shape I’ve ever been now,” Fish said.

Next Friday’s Rumble for Rescue Dogs will culminate more than 10 months of preparation for Fish. Along with physical training, Fish also had to learn the ins-and-outs of professional wrestling, the lingo and the art of both giving and receiving blows to and from opponents - also known as “taking a bump.” For his first match, Fish will take on “Mean” Frank Dunbar, who comes into the match with a wealth of experience after taking on some of the premiere names in professional wrestling.

“I get to go with an experienced guy. I’m excited about that. Frank has a lot of experience under his belt. He’s wrestled with some pretty big names. If you go on the Tri State Facebook page, you’ll see he wrestled with guys like Jake “The Snake” Roberts, he’s been on tour with other guys who have now gone on to the WWE. I’m excited to wrestle a guy like that. He’s a competitor like me, but hopefully - fingers crossed - I’ll get the win,” Fish said.

Although excited to take the next step in his future career, Fish said one of the most exciting aspects of next Friday is performing in front of what is essentially a home crowd.

“It’s going to be a fun time, a fun experience. Santa will be there. If that doesn’t draw you, then I don’t know what will … There will be a Royal Rumble, which I will be taking place in as well,” said Fish, who will have an opportunity to compete for the US 36 Highway Championship Belt if he emerges the victor. “… If you come out, you’ll see two title matches, and you get to see me and Frank Dunbar go one-on-one in the ring. It’s going to be a fun time, a good time, December 15th and 16th.

For more information on purchasing tickets, check out the Tri State Wrestling Facebook page.