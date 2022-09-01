Former Cameron resident behind historical plaques honored at McCorkle Park unveiling

The Cameron Train Museum and Historical Society unveiled another historical plaque with the project’s primary funder, former Cameron resident Paul Fiddick, on hand for the ceremony.

The plaque, unveiled last Friday during a ceremony in McCorkle Park, highlights a presidential visit of sorts from then Republican nominee Herbert Hoover.

“I thought Cameron should have a walk of fame, then I realized we don’t have that many famous people, notorious or not, but one thing Cameron did have is a lot of people that are historically important and internationally known that have been here and have some sort of interesting connection with the town,” said Fiddick, who donated a significant portion of the $21,000 project.

The plaque on display at McCorkle Park details a story of Hoover arriving at Rock Island Railroad Depot. Cameron residents hoped Hoover would make a speech from the caboose, but the president fell asleep before its 11 p.m. arrival in Cameron. Last month, the first of seven historical plaques went up between Cameron Veterans Middle School and Cameron Intermediate School. Fiddick hopes to use the plaques as a method of telling future generations Cameron’s interesting, and often strange, tales tying it to the world’s most important events.

“The story of Abraham Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth (passing through Cameron), that’s interesting, or Hoover sleeping here albeit in motion,” Fiddick said. “The more we got into that, I said ‘The story is not in a walk of fame. The story is historical markers, where you can stand in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln or Williams Tecumseh Sherman or Michael Douglas or Harry Truman or whoever and know that history happened here.”