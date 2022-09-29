Former Cameronite helps with restoration at Pony Express

Cindy Daffron, Director of the Pony Express National Museum was excited with the donation of the brass and bronze piece which had stood atop a tower at the Goetz Brewery.

The new Pony Bar and Goetz Museum is the latest addition to the Pony Express National Museum which is located at 1224 South 10th Street in St. Joseph. The new museum will be on property already owned by the Pony Express Museum and will be immediately southeast of its location.

The Pony Bar & Goetz Museum is in a building formerly known as Bill’s Bar. It has been “painstakingly restored to its 1923 glory”. The Pony Bar will be the focal point of the new Museum and features an ornate mahogany bar. There was some restorative work needed which was completed by Zach Workman, formerly of Cameron.

The Pony Bar can accommodate more than 50 guests in a historic atmosphere with many artifacts to take patrons back in time. While the bar will not serve alcoholic beverages, anyone renting the property for events are welcome to bring their own.

There is a collection of steins and numerous artifacts adorn the walls which visitors will find very interesting. There are a number of photographs and posters to entertain guests, as well as a traditional glass case bars once used to sell chocolates, gum, and cigars.

St. Joseph stories within the museum include: Historic Blue Town, Patee Town, Goose Town, and Western Tablet Company.

The founder of the Goetz Brewery was M.K. Goetz and his wife Caroline. They stopped in St. Joseph en route to the gold fields of California, but enjoyed St. Joseph so much they decided to make it home. The couple had six children and the entire family, including subsequent generations have been great benefactors of the Museum and the St. Joseph area.

M.K. became a Master Brewer and began the business in 1859, advertising themselves as “brewers of Country Club, the “bright beer”. It was distributed nationwide. They were very innovative with their advertising utilizing posters and graphics which set a model for the fledgling advertising business nationwide.

Some of their advertising posters and promotional items are exhibited for view in the Pony Bar. They even contracted with a New York advertising agency on a nationwide campaign featuring “Miss Snow Cap”.

Family member William Goetz was the first President of the St. Joseph Museum Board, and the Goetz family represents 150 years of financial support for the various St. Joseph museums.

While the Goetz Museum is the newest project of the Pony Express National Museum, they are constantly adding and improving their exhibits. There is a new section on the famous Buffalo Bill patrons will find intriguing and the replica country schoolhouse on the property is popular with young students on field trips where various lesson-presentations take place. The school house includes a pot-belly stove and other items which would have been commonly used in our national past.

If you have never been to the Pony Express National Museum, or have not visited recently, you’ll find a visit both informative and entertaining. There is a nice gift shop filled with interesting items, and children will find the entire experience very rewarding.