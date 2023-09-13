Former CHS newspaper advisor arrested

A former Cameron High School teacher can add Hennepin County Jail inmate to her resume after officers with the Minneapolis Police Department arrested her on four misdemeanor charges over the weekend.

Melissa Anne Robinson, 58, of Maysville, posted bond following after staying the night inside the Hennepin County Jail on charges of domestic assault, disorderly conduct, assault with the intent of inflicting bodily harm and assault with the intent of inflicting bodily harm or death after an allegedly violent encounter with a relative during a family function in Minnesota.

Following her first court appearance Tuesday, Robinson is free on a $6,000 bond, pending a future court appearance. Before her arrest, Robinson worked as a teacher for the Cameron R-1 School District from 2008 to 2023. Before taking another job in Stewartsville, Robinson worked as the advisor for the Cameron High School student newspaper - “The Tank.”

Robinson went into teaching after serving in the US Army Reserves as a military police officer and communications officer from 1986 to 2000. Her first job was with the Tri-County Schools from 2001 to 2003, where she taught English and journalism. In 2004, she moved on to the Union Star School District, where she taught the same subjects before coming to Cameron.

Coach McIntosh remains on leave

Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Coach Kristi McIntosh will remains on leave, until the conclusion of a district investigation. Despite her team already being eight games into the regular season, McIntosh has not coached a single game this season. Robinson said the investigation pertains potential unauthorized contact practices, and McIntosh is not allowed to return to her coaching or her athletic director duties until its conclusion.