Home / Home
Robert Cowherd discusses the intricacies of starting a foundation during a seminar last Wednesday.

Foundation effort about leaving a legacy

Wed, 02/02/2022 - 1:03pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Economic Development of Cameron held its first meeting regarding establishing a foundation for the City of Cameron with financial advisor Robert Cowherd of Chillicothe fielding various questions from the audience. 

The focus of last Wednesday’s meeting was establishing a legacy through donating through a community foundation, which could fund annual allotments to community organizations, community projects and other funding mechanisms for community improvements.

“Most people who set up private foundations are wealthy individuals. [Economic Development of Cameron Director Terry Rumery] and I were talking about when to use it. There are lots of different types of foundations out there,” Cowherd said. “We’ve been referring to something like a community foundation. You had one here a long time ago. It’s set up as a foundation and accepts smaller gifts that can be put to charitable purposes.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media