Foundation effort about leaving a legacy

Economic Development of Cameron held its first meeting regarding establishing a foundation for the City of Cameron with financial advisor Robert Cowherd of Chillicothe fielding various questions from the audience.

The focus of last Wednesday’s meeting was establishing a legacy through donating through a community foundation, which could fund annual allotments to community organizations, community projects and other funding mechanisms for community improvements.

“Most people who set up private foundations are wealthy individuals. [Economic Development of Cameron Director Terry Rumery] and I were talking about when to use it. There are lots of different types of foundations out there,” Cowherd said. “We’ve been referring to something like a community foundation. You had one here a long time ago. It’s set up as a foundation and accepts smaller gifts that can be put to charitable purposes.”