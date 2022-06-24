Free lunch program back to pre-COVID operation

With the COVID-19 pandemic winding down, the Cameron R-1 School District will return to its pre-COVID free lunch program.

While discussing the district’s annual budget during Monday’s Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Matt Robinson said the district will steer away from offering free lunches to all students and instead return to how it previously ran the program.

“We are, this year, going back on free lunches. We will have people fill out forms. There are no longer free lunches and breakfasts for everybody. That changes next year,” Robinson said.

In a later discussion regarding a federal program evaluation, Robinson said approximately 55 percent of all students at Parkview Elementary School received food assistance prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As students progress in their education, those percentages decrease with Cameron High School receiving the smallest percentage of food assistance relief across the district.