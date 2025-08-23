Gina Reed Hibler Speaks Out

Editor Note: In an attempt to present all sides of the story, we are printing a forthright, detailed and deeply personal post shared by Gina Reed Hibler on her Facebook page. It is, a good representation of her thought processes on the Council "concerns" expressed and her ownership of the Third Street Buildings.

We are sharing this, without comment, and will have no comment for at least 24-hours. This is also posted to our Facebook page, with comments shut off. Our intention is to allow Ms. Reed-Hibler the chance to share her thoughts, without interfering noise.

Gina's Facebook Post

There has been a lot of talk on Facebook about me and my decision to purchase the buildings in the 200 block of East Third Street in Cameron ( aka "Plywood Village"). It is said I have not been honest in my dealings. I will disagree with that about ethics, transparency, and my position on the Cameron City Council, and here is why:

1. I was born in the Cameron Hospital in 1964. I lived on the family farm ( 6 generations) and graduated from CHS in 1982.

2. After living several other places, I returned to Cameron in 1999 to raise my foster and adopted children here, next to my parents' home.

3. I moved into the city limits in 2015. I live just one block from the downtown district.

4. In addition to working in education and food service, I've been a house remodeler since 1978. I also served on the board of the Caldwell County Historical Society, a group that has restored and maintained a large brick building in Kingston since 1998. I was part of the team that worked on that project. I also wrote and won a grant to preserve the historical records for the organization.

5. Phyllis Leibrandt, longtime family friend, asked me to serve on the HPS Board in October of 2016 since I had spent so much time volunteering at The Old School. I served on that board until November of 2021. I was elected Vice -President of that board in 2020.

6. In 2017, I looked at 211 East Third to purchase the building to open a sandwich shop. Neither the building nor I qualified for a loan, so I dropped the idea. I opened my Makerspace business in The Old School instead.

7. In March of 2020, I looked at 205 East Third, to buy to expand my Makerspace business. I went to my bank and was pre- approved for a loan for the purchase price of $40,000. I returned with my own building inspector and with Paul Beckwith, City of Cameron inspector, who looked at one crack in the upstairs unheated brick wall and deemed it a dangerous building.

8. In June of 2020, I hired Creal, Clark, and Siefert Architects for $1500 to evaluate the 205 building. They noted the degradation in the brick and that the surrounding buildings were also in disrepair. I also ordered an estimate of repairs from masoner Dennis Dodd, who estimated $55,000 in repairs would save the building. By this time, Paul Beckwith had inspected all four buildings in the block, brought in an engineering firm from Kansas City, and decided all four buildings were dangerous. That was when negotiations with the four owners began. I was not privy to those negotiations. I was told I could not purchase a dangerous building. I discovered later that is not true.

9. I joined the Cameron Main Street board in 2020.

In February of 2022, I became President of the Cameron Main Street Board, as no one else was willing to serve. I served as President until October of 2024. I still serve on that board as a member.

10. In 2021, I encouraged the Main Street group to take over the 200 East Third buildings after CM Rasmussen stated that a non-profit organization would be eligible for grant money that neither individuals nor the city could receive. The issue was brought to the board but failed 3-3. I then encouraged HPS to take the buildings. The motion passed unanimously.

11. In May of 2021, I inherited $140,000 from my aunt's estate and bought two houses and renovated them. I sold one for a $10,000 profit. I still own the other one. The tenants are trying to buy it. Closing was supposed to be in July. It has been pushed back to August 31. It happens in real estate.

12. In October of 2021, President of HPS Allen Reed and Treasurer of HPS BJ Reed ( and neither of them are my relatives in any way) made a rule that no HPS board member could serve on any other historic preservation board in any part of the state. Their reasoning was that another board might compete for money that should go to The Old School for the building renovations. That effectively removed me from the HPS Board, since I did not want to resign from Cameron Main Street, the Caldwell County Historical Society or the Caldwell County Cares Coalition. ( many people serve on multiple boards, and that is permitted and quite common per research into non- profit board rules).

13. In February of 2022, I purchased Cre8 Studio at 217 East Third, which I still work part time.

14. In April of 2023, I was elected to the Cameron City Council. I ran unopposed. There was one other open seat that year, and it was not until the last hour of the last day of filing that John Breckenridge

stepped up to serve.

15. In June of 2024, I began exploring the idea of finding a group of private citizens to purchase the 200 East Third buildings, which had sat empty for three years, two years past the second round of grants that they were denied. I spoke to several people who were reluctant and then decided to go forward myself. I closed on the purchase on Oct 23, 2024. I paid cash for the purchase, all closing costs, and insurance.

16. I had not had access to the buildings for three years and so was disappointed to see the further degradation. I made the determination after consulting two builders, two architects, and then two demolition experts that it would not be possible to restore the buildings for the amount of income they would generate when completed. I gave my report to the building inspector as asked on Dec. 5, 2024. I continued to look for participants as I said I would until April. Finding none, I hired Red Rock of Kidder to demolish the buildings. He finally gave me a firm estimate and contract at the end of May. In October of 2024, I was given a verbal agreement to borrow $200,000 by Bank Northwest, but they reversed that decision in May when I changed jobs. At that time, I asked my tenants to move out of their houses so I could sell the houses to pay for the demolition. One tenant sought a loan to purchase. The other has not been able to find housing as she needs wheelchair accessibility, has HUD, and owns three dogs. She has been a faithful tenant for 13 years and keeps the house in perfect condition. I will be patient as she works through this possible move.