Give the Order, Mr. President...

Americans should read this message from Ambassador Mike Huckabee sent to President Trump this week, and, I believe, marvel at it.

The President is weighing whether or not to become involved in the current Israel-Iran conflict in committing American "Bunker Busting" SU-57 bombs towards the destruction of the Fordow Nuclear Installation near Qom, Iran.

The weapons, and the American B-2 bomber are ideally suited to deliver this payload in a way that can end the conflict, and potentially end the 46-year reign of terror of the Mullahs in Iran.

There are people who, when they speak, I stop and I listen.

Huckabee never wastes words, but they carry impact. As he sits, sheltering in place in the U.S. Embassy in Israel, his life clearly at risk, he has tried to convey upon the President his view of the consequential action the President prepares to take, and the consequence of the President himself in this moment.

Huckabee, along with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich , former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others, have referenced this "moment in history" as not dissimilar to the decision Harry Truman made in late July, 1945 to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

While the nay sayers demonstrate their complete lack of understanding of "the moment" before us, rail against the U.S. entering another "forever war", Trump is aware that 603 Americans have died at the hands of Iranian thugs since they stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52-Americans hostage for 444-days, finally releasing them on January 20, 1981, moments after the inauguration of Ronald Reagan.

Since, Iran has been nothing but a thorn in the side of the U.S., and nations of the Middle East that actually seek to move on in the direction of what seems like an impossible peace.

Huckabee tells Trump that he supports him, whatever his decision is. He says that he "will be the last to leave" the Embassy in Jerusalem if and when that time comes.

But Huckabee pens a remarkable bit of "focusing encouragement" to Trump, who for all of his big personality, audacity, and sometimes bellicose nature, is alone when the decision comes, "at the last second" in his own words, as being when he makes the decision.

It isn't lost on anyone that the decision carries risk. Iran could potentially retaliate, but what else would you expect of them to do? Iranian assassination teams targeting Trump, Pompeo, Rubio, Vance and others are in the country, and sleeper cells could be activated.

The action could bring more terrorist attacks to the Mainland U.S.

And if, in their death throes, the Islamic Republic throws it's last haymaker at the U.S., it will indeed be their last punch.

Taking out the Fordow nuclear facility means that Iran will lose the biggest stick in its nasty little bag of tricks.

And then we, and the Israelis will finish the job once and for all.

Regime change carries with it the risk that removing one "bad guy" risks the ascension of something altogether worse.

Taking down Iran is the one exception.

There is no way it could be worse than what is in place now.

Take out Fordow, Mr. President, and then keep going.

Patton wanted to go all the way to Moscow after the Germans were defeated. Schwarzkopf wanted to go all the way to Baghdad in the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Presidents in place at the time stopped them in their tracks.

I don't believe this President will stop. How history judges it's leaders is over the years following big decisions that are made, or shied away from.

Today, history is not what's important. The moment is.

Give the order, Mr. President.

Huckabee's Message: