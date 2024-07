3rd St. Fusion owner Linda Krentz hosts the last Freedom Festival event of the night, July 6th, with a Firecracker 5k run and Glow Foam Party brought to you by “Take a Bounce”. Participants for the glow run went all out with glow sticks, and some were dressed in light up costumes. Others were covered were covered in glow foam, giving a whole new precept of a glow run.