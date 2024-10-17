GNWWWC WATER PIPELINE NEARING COMPLETION

GNWWC WATER PIPELINE NEARS COMPLETION; UTILITIES DIRECTOR JOHNSON MOVES ON

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

CAMERON—Outgoing Cameron Utilities Director Zac Johnson leaves the city with a going-away present.

The Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission, which currently includes the City of Cameron and the City of Maysville is over 90% complete, and pending a handful of court cases to enable final placement of pipeline, will start filling water lines and the reservoir with fresh water as early as February.

Johnson, who worked his final day Tuesday, committed a large part of his nine years with the city to the completion of this project which goes back to the early 2000’s. Then, while City Manager at Gallatin the GNWWWC included fifteen communities, all facing issues with water shortages during drought, and making major community decisions on whether to join together on local water options, or to have it hauled in.

Over time, cities dropped out of the Commission until just Cameron and Maysville remained. Cameron has invested 92% of $44-million into the process, minus the $9 million in USDA grant funding, , and when the tap is turned on, water access will not be limited to the 450-days of projected water now available if weather, or other issues intervene.

It’s better to have the access and not need it, than it is to need it and not have it.

Johnson, who begins next week as Division Manager for Alliance Water Resources, the company currently handling the cities waste water plant and system.

Johnson is a confident, charismatic individual who resonates with what he refers to as “institutional knowledge” that comes from years of working daily on public works, water and electric distribution to customers, and working with skilled public employees and directors of other segments of city services.

With all of the headaches that the City of Cameron currently faces—City Hall, 3rd Street buildings and the underground infrastructure that can’t be addressed until what’s above ground is stablized, the City got it right with its involvement with the the GNWWWC and gets “atta boys” for sticking with it and making the investment.

“We realized back in 2005 when the state established the Joint Utility Commission for future projects, that we had a roadmap to run a long line of pipe in a loop from St. Joe, to Hamilton, to Bethany and Maryville, and back to St. Joe…We took advantage of the initial loop from St. Joe to Hamilton, which ultimately dropped out of the commission.”Johnson said.”As the process continued, we assured that the only voting members in the commission would be those committed to it.”

“Past City Councils have demonstrated real foresight in keeping their eye on the target throughout.”Johnson said.”and we’ve done this under the USDA restraint that you cannot build for future expansion, just existing need.”

Johnson said that the Commission was able to make some important decisions, that whether directly saying so or not, showed an eye on the future.

“We installed 16-inch pipe instead of 8-inch pipe, which obviously moves a lot more water moving through the line.”Johnson said.

The final hurdle was to obtain easements from 170-landowners owning property within the loop. It involved a lot of face to face contact, assuaging environmental fears, but in the end, came down to the necessity of some final court actions to close the circle.

“Initially, the USDA did not allow us to pay easements to land owners, which drastically slowed the process.”Johnson said.”Sitting on 35 to 40 concluded easements, we persuaded the USDA to reconsider and allow using payment as an incentive to obtain the easements.”

The final court cases were advanced by naming three commissioners to serve in determining fair-market value for the properties affected.

Those final cases are going before Judge Atkins in DeKalb County Associate Division Cirtcuit Court soon.

Johnson estimates that the water line will be completed and tied into the city’s water distribution system by February of 2025. Some public comment suggests that the infusion may create some problems downtown, especially in the 3rd Street District.

“We can confirm that when we start digging into that area, it will be a major inconvenience for people for some time.”Johnson said.”Until the buildings are stabilized, the underground work can’t commence fully.”

Johnson said design and engineering planning for that part of the system will kick off in 2026, but that activating the pipeline will remain on schedule. HDR Engineering is slated to handle the planning of that part of the downtown project.

The presence of lead water and sewer lines in existing structures is something the EPA is applying pressure to rectify. Johnson says this is an invasive process for homeowners and commercial property owners that may factor in.

Luckily, Johnson says that the City has file cabinets full of inventories of existing lead pipe around town. The City knows where it is, and if the “unfunded mandate” comes down the pike, Johnson says the City can handle it.

Perhaps the under-reported component of this story is that as the primary “owner” of the line with the most skin in the game, Johnson confirmed, when asked, that when it’s completed, the city essentially has a commodity that other communities can tie into.

“Water distribution is becoming almost a greater issue for communities than electric distribution.”Johnson said.”Cameron is well-positioned to take advantage of this and see return on the investment down the line.”