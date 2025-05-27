good news alert: The City has been Busy!!!

The City of Cameron has been busy in the last few weeks…Road repairs and pothole “rescues” are underway by Public Works, Planning and Zoning has been burning up paper and property description rewrites to facilitate sale and development of properties in town, and the Council has been finalizing those zoning designations and…are ready for Turnkey contractors to begin the Phase I restoration of City Hall.

All this time, the Council is toiling away at the process of procuring an Interim City Manager while searching for a “long-timer” to permanently fill the position vacated by the departed Steve Rasmussen.

And while the construction of the Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission pipeline is completed, the final component, tapping into the lines and turning the spigot was, as of twelve days ago, not yet complete.

Economic Development Director Lance Rains, mercurial, dervish-like, has been the City’s “Key Man” in the process of changing zoning designations, negotiating with potential commercial, light industrial, and service industry suitors, and helping finalize a number of projects, one the Cameron Crossing Project, just across I-35 from Love’s and the Cameron Regional Medical Center which will bring a major development to what is now, just an expansive bit of undeveloped pasture land.

The Council heard from Ben Bingham, Attorney for MOTA/TA, on road improvements and general rethinking of the US 36/Bob Griffin Road intersection, a turning, merging, exiting, fever dream of a nightmare that needs a lot of work.

“We want to make that area a calmer, safer place.” Rains said. “We want to be able to put bids out for the work in July, with most of the work to commence there in March and April of next spring.”

The Cameron Crossing development will be a significant development, jobs, and revenue-producing property for the proprietors, and a boon to the City.

Rains described that a number of alphabet “designations” of different areas, types of zoning, etc., provide incentives for developers to come aboard.

TIF’s are “Tax Increment Finance” incentives, which describe infrastructure improvements that the City funds, largely as a loan to the developer, and which they pay back over time, making the start-up less costly up front.

Raiuns speaks of CID’s, “Community Improvement Districts”, which put a tax on products sold within the CID.

For example, only, and not 100% specific, the tax on a $1.50 cup of coffee is .04 cents, which the City collects as payments on a loan in return for property tax abatements.

In regards to the Cameron Business Park, Rains said it is using “Missouri Partnership Location 1” service in putting the City’s 359-acre tract out on the market and in the hands of businesses seeking a home.

The size of the space is attractive to customers, and Rains is also working to get state, regional and nationwide realtors to submit Requests for Qualifications to broker the properties for sale.

It’s not easy work, but all the writing, rewriting, checking the boxes, and finalizing statuses of properties as CMP’s…Commercial-Manufacturing Properties is going to pay off.

On the Great Northwest Water Pipeline, Utilities Director Mark Morey reported that progress was being made and the City was close to turning the tap.

While the system is not yet online, Morey said the last step is the connection of the “master meter vault” to the City’s Water system.

“The City of Cameron does not have an engineering study involved with our connection to GNWWC, however the City does have to pay for the connection from the master meter vault to the City’s water system.” Morey said. “The connection to the City’s water system was engineered by the GNWWC’s engineers and will be completed by their contractor as a part of the project and those costs will be reimbursed to the Commission by the City.”

“There was some additional engineering involved with the different pressures at the meter vault and the water flow from the GNWWC line to our line at the connection and the placement of the vault, but this is because the vault placement was moved from the original location.” Morey said.” This engineering was completed by the GNWWC’s engineers as part of the change order when the vault was relocated.”

“The hang-up was the easements.” Morey said.”Now we have them all and the line is all in. Pressure testing and cleaning of the water lines, water tower and ground storage tank is happening right now.”

Morey indicated that the City, while it has been collecting increased water rate fees from customers, still doesn’t know exactly what the monthly bill will be when making the monthly payment on the pipeline.

It will be paid to the Great Northwest Wholesale Water Commission (GNWWC), but we don’t know the exact amount at this time because the project isn’t complete, and the final construction amounts and quantities have not yet been tallied for the completion documents.”Morey said.

Morey reports since the new rates have gone into effect that the City has collected an extra $120,000 a month towards the eventual payout of those funds to Great Northwest.

Hope…and water hopefully, will spring eternal soon.