Good Shepherd Hospice, CCA honor Vets and the Lost on 9-11

Students from Cameron Christian Academy (CCA) led a service honoring veterans, active military, first responders, and remembering those lost on 9-11 last Thursday at Passion Church in Cameron.

The event, jointly sponsored by Good Shepherd Hospice of St. Joseph, featured dance numbers to memorable country songs by the students of CCA, speeches from the students memorializing the “Day the Earth Stood Still” twenty four years before, and demonstrated passion to lead on the part of the students of CCA who boldly demonstrated their patriotism and defined, by their words from the “source” where liberty comes from, their faith in God.

CCA Principal Megan Grooms, said that school, which started September 4th at CCA, had three days to plan the event with drama class, and high school publications leading the way in the “production” aspects of the presentation.

Pre-School through twelfth grade played a part with interpretive dance numbers including all ages and smaller vignettes with a huge dose of power in pointing to parents and how important they were in making sure their children learned that freedom wasn’t free.

Grooms, who said she began in home schooling her children took on the administration of the school, which currently has 45-students with admissions growing every day.

“We’re very individualized and guide students to indepedently work with us to guide their education.” Grooms said. “No two kids are the same, and each student has to ask, ‘What is the Lord’s calling on my life?”

“The church and the family were the original educators of children, and we’re trying to come back to that.”Grooms said, noting, “When CCA began our teaching staff was totally volunteer and worked for nothing.”

That commitment was evident in watching students interact with their teachers, and emboldening their students to “step to the microphone” and share their feelings, their beliefs, and what they’re learning.

The some 50-60 veterans, first responders and parents in attendance enjoyed a remarkable breakfast, some good and inspring entertainment and exposure to people doing good work in Good Shepherd Hospice, led by Director Marian Templeton and her dynamo staff of people, which is shown in a separate story on the front page.

The Citizen-Observer will present a feature on Cameron Christian Academy next week, getting to know more about students, staff and the people supporting this really “good-for-kids” environment.