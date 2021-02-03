Gov. Parson requests reopening Crossroads Correctional Center

The defunct Crossroad Correctional Center could see new life should a budget request by Gov. Mike Parson receive approval from Missouri legislators.

As part of Parson’s plan, the currently defunct Crossroads Correctional Center could reopen as a training facility for current and incoming Missouri Department of Corrections Officers.

“We are working on a plan to use the facility as a training academy for custody staff. We do not plan to house offenders there,” Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann said. “The hope is to be able to train staff in an environment that is similar to the environment in which they'll be working. Currently, a lot of training takes place in classrooms and gyms, which are constructed differently than actual prisons.”

