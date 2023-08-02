Grant stipulation handcuffs park board into accepting Herner Construction offer

After months of discussion whether to retain Herner Construction for the second phase of construction at Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville, the Cameron Park Board found themselves with no other choice due to stipulations in the Missouri Land and Wildlife Conservation Fund grant.

Following multiple mishaps during the first phase of construction of Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville, the Park Board explored foregoing Herner’s bid for the second phase of construction, estimated at $1.3 million, but with the LWCF grant requiring the Board accept Herner’s bid Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt said the board had no other choice.

“My understanding is, unless there is a hugely compelling reason why we shouldn’t (accept the bid), then we’re compelled to go with the lowest bidder, regardless,” Arndt said.

After Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville opened to the public last May, city officials received a deluge of complaints including an infield surface that hardened similar to concrete, hilly outfields, a concession stand built backward and the park’s multipurpose scoreboards instead of scoreboards specifically tailored for baseball and softball games. Last May, Cameron High School was set to host the Class 3 District 16 Tournament for the first time in 20 years, but officials deemed the field unworthy of hosting a high school postseason game. They later relocated it to Lathrop High School despite LHS not being a tournament participant.