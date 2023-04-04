Grenier wins seat on school board by six votes

Scotty Grenier will join the Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education after defeating Kari Teel by just six votes for the final spot on the school board.

In an election spanning Caldwell, Clinton, DeKalb and Daviess counties, every vote counted Tuesday night with incumbents Ann Goodwin Clark and Pam Ice retaining their seats on the school board while Grenier will fill the position vacated by Doug Wyckoff, who chose not to run for reelection.

Although Grenier is a relative newcomer to politics, Clark and Ice will enter their fourth year on the school board following their appointment in 2019. Before joining the board, Clark recently retired as band director at Cameron High School. Before her appointment, Ice led what would eventually become a successful campaign lobbying the school board to replace the Goodrich Theater. Packaged as part of the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond, passed by voters in 2021, the $8.7 million Cameron High School Performing Arts Center opened last month.

In the other race, recreational marijuana passed by an overwhelmingly large margin Tuesday night. In a combined vote from Clinton and DeKalb County, the city tax passed 443 to 121, capturing 78 percent of the vote. Clinton County approved adding an additional 3 percent tax, 1,252 to 465, with 72.9 percent of voters in the affirmative.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, shortly after the Christmas break, the Cameron City Council finalized placing Cameron’s iteration of the tax initiative on the April ballot, which the Missouri Municipal League originally forecasted would annually generate $150,000 in revenue. Cameron City Attorney Padraic Corcoran later told the council said $100,000 was a more accurate estimate.

“To generate $150,000, [Bloom Medicinals] would need to generate $5 million in retail sales,” Corcoran said.

DeKalb County

Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education (Top three elected)

Ann Goodwin Clark 140 (23.9 percent), Scotty Grenier 138 (23.4) Pam Ice 129 (21.8) Kari Teel 121 (20.8), John Oaks 63 (10.6).

DeKalb County Extension District rejected 820 (62.4) to 395 (37.6)

DeKalb County Recreational Cannabis Sales Tax passes 874 (66) to 448 (33.9)

Cameron Recreational Cannabis Tax passes 110 (78.6) to 30 (21.4)

Clinton County

Ann Goodwin Clark 370 (25.3), Pam Ice 357 (24.45), Kari Teel 318 (22.8), Scotty Grenier 306 (20.9) John Oaks 94 (6.6), Write In 15 (1).

Cameron Recreational Cannabis Tax passes 321 (78.4) to 88 (21.5)

County recreational Cannabis Tax 1,252 (78.9) to 465 (

Daviess County results

Scotty Grenier 7 (33.3), Ann Goodwin Clark 5 (23.8 percent), Pam Ice 4 (19.5) Kari Teel 5 (23.8), John Oaks 0.

Caldwell County results

Kari Teel 19 (23.17), Scotty Grenier 18 (21.95), Ann Goodwin Clark 16 (19.51), Pam Ice 14 (17.1) John Oaks 9 (10.9).