Griffin Road paving delayed until May

Residents living near the unpaved Bob F. Griffin Road may have to endure potentially dangerous dust particles for a little longer after an announced delay to the $750,000 project.

Despite conducting soil samples in January as part of the first step in paving Griffin Road, Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens said obtaining the proper paperwork, material costs and the weather all played a part in delaying the project, which Stevens hopes will begin construction in May.

“We want to make sure we do it right and not move too fast just to gain a week or two. We want the project done right because, with the projects along Highway BB, we anticipate there will be heavy truck traffic along Griffin Road. We want to make sure when we put it in there, it will last,” Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said.

Last summer, dozens of area residents demanded the city take action in paving Griffin Road. In response, the city announced an initiative originally priced at $2 million and $4 million. The funds for paving Griffin Road will come from the Road Improvement Tax, which citizens approved renewing last April with the paving projects as one of the major projects announced to taxpayers shortly before the measure went up for vote. Last December, after seeing no progress, dozens of residents returned to the city council chambers after seeing no progress, which is when interim public works director Tad Wilson confirmed said the project would wrap up this Spring.

“One of the things we have to stop doing is we have to reframe from making promises to people as to when we’re going to get back to them or when something is going to get done. A timeline is good, but if I’m not mistaken, the last time those people were here we made a promise to them and we’re not going to be able to keep it,” Cameron City Councilwoman Julie Ausmus said.