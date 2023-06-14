Griffin Road paving project to begin construction next month

The decades long battle to pave Griffin Road may soon come to an end after Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens announced work will begin next month.

While speaking to the Cameron City Council during their most recent meeting, Stevens said the Cameron-based CP Excavating, who the city earlier contracted to oversee the project, continues tying up the final loose ends with subcontractors and hopes to get the paving project underway in July.

“Right now, there may not be a lot of action seen, but CP is working behind the scenes,” Stevens said.

Last month, nearly a year since dozens of citizens converged in Cameron City Hall to protest the state of Griffin Road, the Council unanimously approved a bid by CP Excavating to begin construction on the $739,000 project.