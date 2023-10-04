Griffin Road paving project to wrap up by end of October

After months of delays, Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen assured those in attendance at Monday’s Cameron City Council meeting paving Griffin Road will wrap up by the end of this month.

While responding to an inquiry from nearby resident Cheryl Kleims, Rasmussen said the paving part of the project may soon commence after engineers navigated rerouting utility lines to make room for the project.

“The Brightspeed fiberoptic on the east side has been completed. The Spire gas line on the west side of the road is being done now. They said they would have it done by the 15th of October. We anticipate the paving will be done by the end of October,” Rasmussen said.

The $750,000 paving project began in July, with city officials anticipating an August opening.

With Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store now up and, and several economic development projects in the area underway, city officials hope to make Griffin Road and the adjoining Bob F. Griffin Road Cameron’s next business corridor.