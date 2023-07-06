Griffin Road paving projects gets underway Monday

After nearly two years of discussion, work on paving Griffin Road will begin Tuesday.

Anticipating work on the project will wrap up by the end of August, last week Cameron officials announced the road will close Monday.

According to a statement released last week by city officials, Road Construction/Improvements on Griffin Road between Grand Avenue (Old Highway 36) and BB Highway will commence on Monday, July 10, 2023, and is expected to continue through the end of August.

Griffin Road will be closed during the construction process so alternate routes for your destinations will need to be used. The scheduled road closure is subject to change and may be extended if necessary.

As previously reported by the Cameron Citizen-Observer, last May - nearly a year since dozens of citizens converged in Cameron City Hall to protest the state of Griffin Road - the Council unanimously approved a bid by CP Excavating to begin construction on the $739,000 project.

“We’re happy to be able to work with [CP Excavating] on this project, and be able to move it forward … They will be able to start mobilizing the latter part of June; and they will be full-scale paving in July. At least that’s the first update on their schedule of availability,” Cameron Public Works Director Eric Stevens said.

With Love’s Travel Plaza and Country Store now up and running, as well as several other nearby economic development projects in the area underway, city officials hope to make Griffin Road and the adjoining Bob F. Griffin Road Cameron’s next business corridor. Since accepting his new public works director position in January, as a permanent replacement for former Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager, paving Griffin Road has been a top priority for Stevens.