Construction for the new, $4.3 million Cameron city park is now underway following a groundbreaking ceremony last Friday.

After more than a decade of effort bringing it to fruition, contractors began the dirt work at the site of the future city park this week in hopes of having the park open by Memorial Day of 2022.

“This has been a project a long time in the works. There have been a lot of years of park board effort, a lot of years of city effort and a lot of years of public effort in general just to get to this point,” Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt said. “I’m happy with where we’re at and today marks a big step forward for the City of Cameron as a whole … This type of project takes more than just one person or group of people. I think I speak for everybody when I say we expect this project, this park to be a cornerstone of the community for generations to come.”

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, the project had been in the works for years but pursuit of the park gained traction in 2019 after the Cameron City Council approved selling the current baseball/softball complex used by area little league teams to the Cameron R-1 School District. The park plan indicates it will replace the fields lost in the sale with a cloverleaf of fields with room to add soccer fields in the northern section. At the time of its proposal, Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager estimated the tax would generate $640,000 per year, totaling $16 million by the time it sunsets in 2045. Last month, the park board approved making Bartlett & West Inc. manage construction of the new city park.

“We’re really excited. We think we have a really good plan. We’ve been working with [Verio Landscape Architecture] who has done a great job of designing (the park). We’re ready to get going,” Bontrager said.