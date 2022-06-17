Home / Home
City officials from Maysville and Cameron break ground on the $43 million waterline project last Friday.

Groundbreaking kicks off work on $43 million, 25-mile waterline

Fri, 06/17/2022 - 4:07pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Work is underway on a $43 million, 25-mile water line following a ground breaking ceremony last Friday.

Through installing the 25-mile water line, which will run from Cameron to the Missouri River, the project hopes to provide Cameron with a reliable source of water,which Cameron Utility Director Zach Johnson believes is a watershed moment for city infrastructure.

“It is a pretty big milestone. Going back to 2004, when this whole idea kind of started, there have been a lot of people involved in it and a lot of people who aren’t here today and played a big role in it,” said Johnson, before breaking ground on the $43 million project. “I’m glad to have everybody here, and it definitely would not have been possible without the USDA. We’re greatly appreciative they could provide the funding for this. It’s a once in a generation type of project.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media