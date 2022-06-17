Groundbreaking kicks off work on $43 million, 25-mile waterline

Work is underway on a $43 million, 25-mile water line following a ground breaking ceremony last Friday.

Through installing the 25-mile water line, which will run from Cameron to the Missouri River, the project hopes to provide Cameron with a reliable source of water,which Cameron Utility Director Zach Johnson believes is a watershed moment for city infrastructure.

“It is a pretty big milestone. Going back to 2004, when this whole idea kind of started, there have been a lot of people involved in it and a lot of people who aren’t here today and played a big role in it,” said Johnson, before breaking ground on the $43 million project. “I’m glad to have everybody here, and it definitely would not have been possible without the USDA. We’re greatly appreciative they could provide the funding for this. It’s a once in a generation type of project.”