Gunshots during alleged domestic dispute lead to multiple felony charges

A Cameron man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly discharging a firearm during a New Year’s domestic dispute.

Jonathan Dale Clark, 39, faces felony charges of armed criminal action, assault, domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon after an altercation Sunday night.

Shortly after ringing in 2024, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Det. Corey Sloan, [the victim] said [Clark] had grabbed her by the throat and told her how easy it would be to end her life. She said he had drug her around the house by her coat and shoved her against the wall several times.

Two witnesses said Clark had been heavily drinking and smoking marijuana throughout the night, believing the combination contributed to Clark’s irrational behavior. At one point, after stepping outside for a cigarette, the victim came inside to discover Clark naked, despite her children being present.

The mother sent her children away to wait near a farmhouse until police could arrive. After the children left, another victim fearing for his life barricaded himself in a bathroom with his own handgun. Sloan further stated [the male victim] said that he was scared because [Clark] had been in the military, around guns, and he was not as familiar with him, and he was 69 years old. Before officers arrived on the scene, the male said that Clark was firing rounds inside the house, and he did not know if [the female victim] and the kids were outside or had gone to his farm up the road. Clark broke into the bathroom and pointed a gun at him. [The male victim] said that he pointed his gun back at Clark and told him to get out and leave him alone.

At this time, Clark remains in custody at the Clinton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.