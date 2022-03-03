Home / Home
Shown here is recently named 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall Gwen Forsythe and her husband Martin.

Gwen Forsythe named 2022 St. Patrick Day Parade grand marshall

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 11:32am admin
By: 
Mike Hanrahan

Gwen Forsythe has been selected as the Grand Marshall for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Gwen was selected by the Knights of Columbus, Council 1110 from St. Munchin’s Church. The Knights of Columbus are an organization dedicated to faith, patriotism, and community service.

The Knights seek individuals who are people of faith, who are active in the community, and of good moral character.

Gwen lives in rural Kidder (MO) with her husband Martin, and is extremely active in the Cameron community. A devout Christian, Gwen is a member of River of Life Baptist Church in Cameron, where she volunteers in the Sound Room/Computer room. She helps display the song lyrics on the screen, as well as the words of the sermon.

Gwen is a retired school teacher. She taught Math and Science for 20 years in the Cameron School District, 4 years in Hamilton, and 1 year in Jameson.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

