Hamlet appointed to Cameron City Council

Instead of waiting until the conclusion of the April municipal election, the Cameron City Council welcomed its newest member a little earlier.

The Cameron City Council unanimously approved appointing Karen Hamlet as its newest member on the heels of Steven Shoemaker bowing out of the race, and in the process leaving only one contested election next Spring.

“It’s great. I’m glad I don’t have to run. I just thought I’d jump back into something. I was on the school board for 18 years, and thought I would just jump back in,” Hamlet said.

Hamlet did not mention any particular policy changes she plans to endorse in the near future, but did say Cameron may need to focus more on code enforcement, which took up the majority of Tuesday’s city council meeting. With Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades swearing in Hamlet before the City Council discussed old business, Hamlet had an opportunity to partake in nearly all business in her first meeting, including her first executive session following the conclusion of new business.

Also in attendance Tuesday was former Cameron City Councilwoman Julie Ausmus. Hamlet will fulfill the remainder of Ausmus’ term, which remained in limbo following Ausmus’ resignation last November citing political corruption as the reason for her departure. While one election seems decided before it got started, another election is just getting underway after the Cameron City Council unanimously approved the ballot for a three-way election for two seats on the council.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer,the other two seats up for grabs include those occupied by Cameron Mayor Becky Curtis and Cameron City Councilman Alex Williams, who chose not to run for reelection.

In 2022 Williams took office after winning a two-way against then Economic Development of Cameron Chairman Mark Garges. Mayor Curtis will defend her seat for the first time since taking a three-way race in 2021. Curtis and Jon Ingram took the top two available seats, but with Curtis garnering more votes than Ingram she won a three-year term while Ingram won a two-year term. However, Ingram would step down to take another job in Bowling Green, Kentucky less than a year into his tenure on the city council.

Former Cameron Mayor John Feighert will challenge for one of the seats up for grabs, as well as political newcomer Jillian Richwine