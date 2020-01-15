Health Habits: Health Resolutions

Health Resolutions

In January people tend to have big resolutions to declare, only to forget them or “fall off the wagon” by February. Most resolutions made relate to weight loss and a high percentage of these resolutions have a propensity to fail. With the long holiday season, various tempting sweets and comfort foods, many overindulge then vow to abstain from such food. Weight loss attempts would be more effective with smaller monthly goals rather than one sweeping aim.

To successfully reach a weight loss goal of “X” amount of pounds, creating a monthly objective will help reduce the speedbumps. Health and wellness require making small changes over time, creating habitual behaviors. Let’s look at the overarching goal of losing 20 pounds is the sought-out result. This is generally broad and long-term. The objectives set forth to reach this goal are the specific and measurable actions one takes to achieve the goal. Objectives may include removing highly processed foods from the pantry, restocking with less refined and whole foods and/or meeting with a registered dietitian.

Jumping in too quickly without planning or outlining a strategy to attain the goal is inviting failure. As mentioned earlier, objectives are specific and measurable; these are parts of SMART goals. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant and Time-bound. Be specific and state what exactly you want to achieve. If your goal is measurable, you’ll have ways of tracking small daily tasks or weekly tasks to complete. Some examples may be drinking 8 glasses of water a day or eating 5 servings of vegetables a day. Be sure your objectives are attainable and that you’re not asking too much of yourself. You know what you will or won’t do, so create objectives that will allow you to be successful. Keep it all relevant to you. Consider why the goal is important to you and ask yourself if it helps add to your future. Lastly, keep it time-bound by creating deadlines for yourself but remember to keep it attainable.

To truly achieve long-lasting results for weight loss, improved health and to transform your lifestyle try manageable changes. It starts with small and manageable changes that become habits you don’t even have to think about. This will set the stage for never having to make weight loss resolutions again. If you are considering making a plan with SMART goals or would like help creating a plan e-mail Lisa Orr at CoachLisaOrr@gmail.com.