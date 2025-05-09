Hemerson brings interesting laundromat concept to downtown
If you have walked by this building and wondered if anything will ever become of it well let me tell you… I have recently taken over the building and four of the six apartments are being rented. One apartment is in the process of being remodeled and one of the apartments is now a gorgeous 4 bed AirBnB loft with a theater, a pool table and an electronic ￼basketball game with exposed brick. Check it out on Airbnb.com.
As far as the downstairs business, we have just ordered our BRAND NEW three sets of coin-operated washers and dryers. Yes… We will be running a 24 hr Laundromat in the center of Cameron, Missouri! Our prices will be comparable to other surrounding laundromats. ￼We will be starting out with three sets of washer and dryers to test out the market. Please let your votes be known by the coins you deposit in those machines. If those machines prove to be a success, we will be adding more wash sets and vending machines to our 3000 square-foot business. ￼We hope to be open after Mother’s Day. We appreciate your support.
￼It is possible that we will be putting a café in so you can do laundry and drink coffee by the fireplace in the meantime and a temperature controlled smoke area in the back of the building. There also have been talk of putting TVs, sofas, slot machines and arcade games in, to help pass the time. I understand that only having three machines is temporarily an inconvenience, but the money that is put in will go towards more machines in the short future.
We'll be getting more details on this business and let you know more.