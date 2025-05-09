Hemerson brings interesting laundromat concept to downtown

As far as the downstairs business, we have just ordered our BRAND NEW three sets of coin-operated washers and dryers. Yes… We will be running a 24 hr Laundromat in the center of Cameron, Missouri! Our prices will be comparable to other surrounding laundromats. ￼We will be starting out with three sets of washer and dryers to test out the market. Please let your votes be known by the coins you deposit in those machines. If those machines prove to be a success, we will be adding more wash sets and vending machines to our 3000 square-foot business. ￼We hope to be open after Mother’s Day. We appreciate your support.