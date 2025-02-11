Henry VIII‘s Six Wives and a CHS Alum

Henry VIII was born near London, in 1491, and was King of England from 1509 until his death in 1547. He married six times: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. History holds their respective order of remembrance as: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, behead, survived (not forever; she just outlived Henry VIII).

I am not a history buff, but recently I’ve taken an interest in Henry VIII. (Are you getting a song stuck in your head, too)? He was apparently a skilled musician and composer, played many musical instruments, and wrote books, which, as you might surmise by the time you’re done reading this article, may have been his only positive historical contributions. Following is a very condensed and rudimentary account of each of his six marriages as paraphrased from the Encyclopedia Britannica and the royal.uk website.

In 1501, Henry VIII’s older brother, Arthur, married Catherine of Aragon, youngest daughter of Spanish rulers Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabela I of Castile. Just one year later, in 1502, Arthur died, and soon thereafter, Catherine of Aragon became betrothed to Henry VIII. Ferdinand refused to pay the dowry until Henry VIII assumed the throne in 1509. The marriage was reportedly happy for a number of years. To their union were conceived six children, only one of whom survived birth and infancy: Mary (who would later rule as queen of England from 1553-1558). But Henry VIII wanted a legitimate (interesting…) male heir, and in 1527, after 24 years of marriage, he requested an annulment based on his contention that the marriage was not valid due to biblical prohibition against a union between a man and his brother’s widow. (Weird, after almost a quarter-century, and approved by the pope prior to the wedding. It’s also notable that Catherine was no longer considered to be of child-bearing age at this point). Catherine of Aragon disputed the annulment—in part because it would lawfully pronounce their daughter, Mary, an illegitimate child—and, for seven years, the pope avoided issuing the annulment because he did not want to alienate Catherine of Aragon’s nephew, Charles V – the Holy Roman emperor (Yikes!).

During this timeframe, Henry VIII met Anne Boelyn (the sister of one of his mistresses), 16 years his junior, and began what some might call a courtship with her. The dates are not entirely congruent between sources, but around January of 1533, they secretly married. Later that year, Henry VIII forced the archbishop of Canterbury to pronounce his marriage to Catherine of Aragon null and void. Henry VIII broke from the Roman Catholic Church and began the English Reformation. In September of the same year, Anne Boelyn gave birth to a daughter (who would later become Queen Elizabeth I). At least two additional pregnancies ended without the live birth of a son, which Henry VIII still obsessively coveted. The two apparently lost interest in one another, and in early May of 1536, Henry VIII had Anne Boelyn charged with adultery. She was tried and convicted by a court of her peers, and beheaded on May 19th. That she was guilty as charged, is widely disputed. (Tragic).

Eleven days later (yep, eleven days) Henry VIII married Jane Seymour, approximately 18 years his junior. Jane had been a lady in waiting (lower noble who served as an attendant to a higher noblewoman) to Catherine of Aragon and then Anne Boelyn. An attraction between Henry VIII and Jane had likely existed for a while, but Jane was unwilling to be his mistress. Very probably this relationship contributed to Anne Boelyn losing her head. By many accounts, the relationship between the two was genuine and devoted, and in October of 1537, at the age of 28, Jane gave birth to a son (Edward VI, who would become his father’s successor, for a very short time). Sadly, Jane died just twelve days after giving birth. Henry VIII is said to have been genuinely sorrowful at her passing.

Henry VIII’s fourth marriage was motivated by his political aspirations. Henry VIII wanted to form an alliance with William, duke of Cleves, who was a western German Protestant leader. William’s sister, Anne (Anna) of Cleves, was arranged to marry Henry VIII, sight unseen. On January 5, 1540, five days after meeting, they married, but Henry did not find Anne of Cleves as attractive as he’d expected, and her poor English skills drew his resentment. (She was, I’ll remind you, German)! Politically, the marriage did not accomplish what Henry VIII had expected, and it was annulled six months later, in July of 1540.

The downtrodden fifth wife to Henry VIII was Catherine Howard. She was born in 1524, and married Henry VIII at the ripe old age of 17, on July 28, 1540 - 19 days after his annulment to Anne of Cleves. He was 49. A first cousin to Anne Boelyn, a second cousin to Jane Seymour, and a lady in waiting to Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard caught the interest of Henry VIII after she suffered a heartbreak from Thomas Culpeper, a close friend/adviser of Henry VIII. Following her marriage to Henry VIII, it appears Thomas Culpeper renewed his interest in Catherine Howard, and a quasi-secret relationship ensued. Allegations from people claiming to have witnessed Catherine Howard’s pre-marriage-contract relations with a different man, Francis Dereham, (she staunchly denied consent), arose in the spring of 1541. Catherine Howard was stripped of her title as Queen on November 23, 1541, and imprisoned. In December, both Culpeper and Dereham were tried and executed. In February of 1542, the passage of retroactive regulations made Catherine Howard’s actions unlawful, punishable by death, and she was beheaded.

Catherine (Kateryn) Parr, wife number six—herself, twice previously widowed—married Henry VIII on July 12, 1543. Known for her tactfulness during a time of religious/political turmoil, she befriended all three of Henry VIII’s children, and was involved in their education. The marriage lasted until Henry VIII’s death in January of 1547, at the age of 55, having, for a number of years, battled obesity & leg pain, depression, paranoiac tendencies, impatience, and delusions of grandeur during his 38-year reign as King of England, and while he endeavored to control the religious and political climate of Europe.

So…you’re probably asking, “what does Henry VIII have to do with the Cameron School District?” Well, there is a relative newcomer to the world of musicals: SIX, written and directed by 2022 Tony Award® Winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It’s a modernized, remixed, non-stop, high-energy intermission-less, 80-minute show about the six wives of Henry VIII, told from the wives’ perspective, and has an amazingly talented all-female cast. At the core of SIX is a celebration of the strength and resilience of women, plights that transcend space and time. The bass player on the SIX North American Tour, known as her character “Bessie,” is none other than 1994 Cameron High School graduate, musical phenom, Emily Davies! While she has yet to play the Broadway production of SIX in New York City, should the need arise, she could hop on that stage and make bass magic without missing a beat. There’s little doubt that day is coming for Emily, but the path wasn’t always clear…or easy.

Following graduation from CHS, Emily attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she played saxophone. After two years there, she realized she was more interested in playing bass guitar in a performance capacity than in a teaching career. However, a music concentration outside of education was not offered at NWMSU, so after a couple visits and an audition playing classical music on the bass guitar, she decided to transfer to Belmont University in Nashville, in the Fall of 1996. She graduated in 1999 with her Bachelors of Music in Commercial Music/Bass Guitar/Music Business.

Over the next 14 or so years, Emily worked as a police officer in Nashville (pragmatism), and maintained a parallel career as a performing musician (passion). In her last year in Nashville, she worked as a School Resource Officer at Nashville School of the Arts (a magnet school for grades 9-12). She often found herself giving impromptu instrumental lessons to students. Between the lines of the details Emily shared, and though she remains positive in relaying her experiences, it’s understood that Nashville is filled with talented musicians, and there are only so many gigs to go around. Emily knew if she was going to really have a chance to chase her dream, she needed to be on one of the coasts.

The leap-of-faith came in 2019. Emily moved to New York City, and in early 2020, she enrolled in the Masters of Music program at New York University, diving in head-first. She got a major refresher in jazz theory and in performing many different styles of jazz, but also performed on double bass in the NYU Orchestra and the NYU Broadway Orchestra. She then took on teaching ten non-music bass guitar students. (She didn’t want to teach as a vocation, but as the daughter of educators, teaching is an innate part of her disposition).

In 2022, she graduated from NYU with her Masters in Jazz Bass. Following graduation, Emily continued playing club dates with various jazz bands, and immediately got involved in small local and regional theater productions. In the Spring of 2024, she began subbing on an Off-Broadway Show, A Sign of the Times (New World Stages) and worked in smaller musical theater projects in Times Square. In the summer of 2024, Emily was involved in a workshop of Absolute Zero (by Dorie Clark), and played Pippin at the Weston Theatre in Weston, Vermont. (From a story-telling perspective, this is the part where momentum indicates something big is about to happen). When she returned to NYC from Vermont, she was contacted and offered the bass player position for the, then upcoming, SIX National Tour. She took a little time, around one point four seconds, to accept the invitation.

Not to count fingers, but considering Emily graduated in 1994, at approximately the age of 18, and it’s been 30 years since she graduated, I think it’s important to point out that dreams are not limited by timelines or self-imposed boundaries. Emily shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, and rather, appears to just be getting started! To the students of the Cameron R-1 School District, who have big dreams, Emily imparts the following wisdom: “Work hard, be authentic, and walk through the doors of opportunity. The cream will always rise to the top.” She encourages youth to not be afraid to leave home and experience the world, to travel, and expand their horizons, stating, “You can always come back if you wish, but more people look back on their lives with the regret of not taking chances rather than regretting the chances they took.” We are proud to call Emily one of our own! #DragonProud

SIX National Tour (sometimes referred to as The North American Tour) has performance dates throughout North America through June 29, 2025, and culminates in Honolulu, HI. To catch Emily in a show, visit https://sixonbroadway.com/ustour for more information and tickets.