Here's another spin on the City Manager Position

Quinten Lovejoy's used Chat GPT to objectively weigh and measure the City Manager candidates...Dan Miller and Brent Carver, objectively. It was quite a remarkable read and lays out for the Council, and the Public the strengths and weaknesses of both candidates.

It arrives at the conclusion that Dan Miller is a safe, secure choice that would have great public support and would not expose the City to any "legal or reputational issues". I'm going to hesitate at this moment to dig into these issues until I have done more investigation and been able to question some "principals" of the potential story.

But I may have something to add to this. Back in the late spring to early summer, one of the candidates for the position, Gregg Yetter, Lieutenant Colonel (USMC, retired) came to the community, talked to a lot of different people --- city leaders, staff heads and staff members, and residents about what taking the job would entail from the standpoint of existing "challenges" carried over from the tenure of the previous City Manager. Yetter's research was thorough, thoughtful, and avoided offering easy conclusions.

But he did share with those of us he talked to his findings, and I think they're interesting. I have held off sharing them as the process has developed behiond closed doors, generating yet more frustration on the part of citizens and rolled eyes as details trickled out of "who" the second finalist was, what he brought to the table, and how he measured up against Miller. Other more timely details have trickled out regarding where the process stands. Some of these details are troubling, but we'll wait until we have more hard details before reporting that.

But what we can do is share Yetter's findings...and they're interesting:

-The topic most commented on was a lack of trust in the city government. -Another was city government employee dissatisfaction with several long-term, good employees leaving. -The toxic work environment that the prior city manager created. Employees not being respected or feeling valued. -It was mentioned that the prior city manager called a lot of meetings, which was disruptive to the staff's weekly work priorities. -One mentioned being on the Code Advisory Board and never having met. -The large % of rentals (65-75%) vs. ownership is an issue. -It was mentioned that the city council is short-sighted when deciding courses of action or establishing priorities. -It was mentioned by several people that there are challenges with the individual members of the board. That they either want to control you or are abusive when discussing issues. -It was mentioned that the decision was made to renovate city hall rather than rebuild. It came up that the council - in approving the renovation - failed to take into consideration the requirement for a fire suppression system, per city code. An added expense north of $500K. So what else did they miss that will require added cost? How can you approve the renovation and the changes not be up to city code? -It was mentioned that there is little, if any effort, to change the front entry, landscaping and facade. That is one of the first things people see when they move to town and first impressions go a long way. -Concern over a lack of long-term strategic vision when it comes to economic growth. Examples were the pool and new ball fields not being built to competition specifications, so the city cannot hold tournaments - which attract visitors who will spend money. -Providing obstacles to revenue generation, specifically the list of criteria for the land the city wants to sell, and the reluctance to provide fiscal incentives to the new Travel America facility. -Sweeping ~$2M of an $8M grant to fund another activity (not sure where the $ went and why). -The significant increase in the water bill to $90 a month per household, exclusive of the actual water use - fees. -The GNWW was a topic as well. I understand that over a decade ago, the same type of pipeline was offered to the city where Cameron would not be the responsible city and it was voted down (including then city council member Becky Curtis). Fast forward a decade, it is proposed again and approved. Even if the other 11 cities fell out, what's to say that a re-negotiated fee could be worked out to bring those communities back in. Granted, it would not be at the original higher amounts, but it would still be income that otherwise the city would not have. That could be a huge win for the city if that came to fruition. -The lack of a plan to revitalize downtown. -The lack of a long-term vision for the community. -The excessive rental cost for the temp city government location. -Taxes in general were also brought up. -The issues between the Park Board and the City Manager became personal, to the detriment of all. -If I'm reading the 2024-2025 budget correctly, there is only $80K in the capital reserve left. It is critical to have a solid reserve fund for major capital expenses and long-term financial stability. You can't keep dipping into the "savings" account and expect to be able to react to unplanned expenses. -The city council advisory group is a force multiplier (military term to signify increasing a command's ability to fight) and they have a great deal of information and ideas that must be cultivated.

-It came up about the road crews being absent from working in the city streets.

-It was mentioned that the prior city manager ruled from behind the desk and rarely was out and about. It was mentioned that the next city manager would roll up their sleeves and pitch in and be visible in the community.

-It was mentioned that the prior city manager was a "yes man" to both the council and citizens.

-Also, it was mentioned that the prior city manager would be seen at the bar drinking at McCorkle's with city documents, some of them confidential, in plain view.

-It was mentioned that the next city manager should have an operational mindset.

-Was told that the city council believes they are in charge of running the city.

For context, keeping in mind that these findings were gathered when Yetter was in the final three or four candidates, some issues have been addressed. But if one could check boxes, how many of these issues have been addressed(either purposefully or by different style of leadership) by Miller's time in the position.

The best sources of assessing what's different now than on May 5 when Steve Rasmussen departed are the same people who were surveyed by Yetter.

Quinten's research outlined the strengths, and challenges of both candidates and what this information gives us is this...

We do have a daily track record of how Dan Miller has checked off boxes ( I did provide this to him earlier this summer) and created a different climate and work flow in City Hall.

There are some things he can control and some things that he can't, because some people are outside his "jurisdiction" to do so, and some long-term issues, strategic plan, long term economic development, etc., require a full-time committment to the position by the Council to Dan, with people around him on staff very strong in helping chart these long-term strategies.

Quinten perhaps said it best, when he described Dan Miller as "an operator", a guy of the moment with significant problem-solving, leadership, and skills mixed with a lot of courage.

The only point to be made on this relative to Mr. Carver is were he to take the position, he'd be starting from scratch on a lot of these issues that Dan has been massaging and working on since taking the helm.

It's not to say that he couldn't do it well, but it would require the two or three months of transition the City has experienced with Miller, which has worked, and which might, at best, maintain the good feelings Dan has established.

At worst, it might undermine and roll back gains made by City Staff, employees, and perception of the Community that they were being well-served. It's a tough call for the Council, perhaps, for whatever reason they are hesitating.